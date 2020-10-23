PREP FOOTBALL: Reedsburg defense gets 2 safeties, 3 fumble recoveries in win over Watertown

The Reedsburg prep football team ended a two-game losing streak with Friday's 24-9 home win over Watertown.

The Beavers (2-3) never trailed despite a relatively slow start offensively. A safety provided the only points of the first quarter, then Reedsburg got going in the second.

Bryant Yanke scored the first touchdown of the night with an 11-yard run. The junior quarterback added on by finding Caden Brandt for a 21-yard touchdown pass to give the Beavers a 15-0 lead.

Watertown (2-3) got on the board with a Branden Fischer 38-yard field goal that cut the deficit to 15-3 at halftime.

The Goslings struck first in the second half, as Caleb Huff threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Oliver Meyers to pull when 15-9.

But the Goslings couldn't get any closer, as Reedsburg recorded another safety in the fourth quarter before Zach Bestor iced the game with a 4-yard touchdown run.

The Reedsburg defense backed up its two safeties by forcing five fumbles, three of which the Beavers recovered.