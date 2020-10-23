PREP FOOTBALL: Reedsburg defense gets 2 safeties, 3 fumble recoveries in win over Watertown

The Reedsburg prep football team ended a two-game losing streak with Friday's 24-9 home win over Watertown.
The Beavers (2-3) never trailed despite a relatively slow start offensively. A safety provided the only points of the first quarter, then Reedsburg got going in the second.
Bryant Yanke scored the first touchdown of the night with an 11-yard run. The junior quarterback added on by finding Caden Brandt for a 21-yard touchdown pass to give the Beavers a 15-0 lead.
Watertown (2-3) got on the board with a Branden Fischer 38-yard field goal that cut the deficit to 15-3 at halftime.
The Goslings struck first in the second half, as Caleb Huff threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Oliver Meyers to pull when 15-9.
But the Goslings couldn't get any closer, as Reedsburg recorded another safety in the fourth quarter before Zach Bestor iced the game with a 4-yard touchdown run.
The Reedsburg defense backed up its two safeties by forcing five fumbles, three of which the Beavers recovered.
Offensively, Reedsburg bounced back nicely after being shut out last week in Baraboo. The Beavers tallied 330 total yards Friday, including 221 rushing yards on 55 carries while holding Watertown to negative yardage on 19 rushing attempts.
Yanke completed 6 of 8 passes for 109 yards, including 2 for 52 to Bestor.
The Beavers will look to improve to .500 when they host Madison Edgewood next week.
