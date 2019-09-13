REEDSBURG — It’s not easy to come back against the defense and running game of the Reedsburg football team.
Sauk Prairie gave it a shot Friday night, but couldn’t erase a 22-8 halftime deficit as Reedsburg held off the previously unbeaten Eagles for a 22-14 win.
Both Badger North Conference rivals have lived off their defense early in 2019. They did so again early Friday, going into the second quarter in a scoreless tie.
Reedsburg (3-1, 1-1 Badger North) was the first to break through, taking a 6-0 lead on Ethan Lee’s 1-yard touchdown run with 11 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the first half. After Sauk Prairie (3-1, 1-1) roughed the kicker on the extra point attempt, Lee ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
It took one play from scrimmage for Sauk Prairie to answer. Reedsburg’s kickoff went out of bounds, then senior running back Garrett Hertzfeldt broke free down the right sideline for a 65-yard touchdown run with 10:54 to go. Quarterback Parker Breunig ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8.
The Beavers responded with a big play of their own. Running back Casey Campbell gave Reedsburg new life by converting on fourth-and-inches, then Lee got loose down the sideline for a 54-yard touchdown run that gave the Beavers a 14-8 lead with 8:25 to play.
The gashing runs continued on the ensuing possession, as Breunig broke several tackles on a 43-yard scramble to the Reedsburg 27-yard line. But the drive stalled there and the Beavers eventually regained possession at their own 28-yard line after a turnover on downs.
The Beavers marched down the field, nearly running the final 6:28 off the clock. Lee ran for a 14-yard first down, then completed a 45-yard would-be touchdown pass to Danny Kast that was negated by a holding penalty.
The Beavers regrouped, as Lee found Campbell for a 20-yard completion to convert on third-and-16. Reedsburg reached the red zone when Sauk Prairie nearly forced a turnover, appearing to recover a fumble before the play was called dead.
The Beavers backed themselves up with three penalties, eventually facing first-and-25 from the 35-yard line. But a pass interference penalty made it manageable, and Lee found Kast for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 2.1 seconds remaining. Lee ran in the two-point conversion to give Reedsburg a 22-8 halftime lead.
Sauk Prairie wasn’t done, as Brooks Leister’s 3-yard touchdown run pulled the Eagles within 22-14 with 5:17 to play in the third quarter.
But the Eagles got just two more cracks at it, as Reedsburg ran down the clock and played solid defense. Sauk Prairie’s Marcus Hankins came up with a key tackle on a fourth-and-2 to give Eagles possession at their own 31-yard line with 6:45 remaining.
Reedsburg’s defense held, forcing a three-and-out before the offense ran the final 4:58 off the clock.
The Beavers will look to move above .500 in Badger North play when they visit Mount Horeb/Barneveld next Friday, while the Eagles will return home for back-to-back games against DeForest and Waunakee.
