A three-headed attack out of the backfield powered Reedsburg to a season-opening win and gave the Beavers a glimpse at a potential blueprint for success on their quest for a postseason return in 2019.
Senior running back Casey Campbell, senior fullback Joe Statz and junior running back Zach Bestor each rushed for at least 70 yards as the Beavers (1-0) bested the Oregon Panthers (0-1) 20-6 in a Badger Conference Crossover matchup Friday, August 23 in Reedsburg.
As expected, the Beavers kept it on the ground essentially the whole night, racking up 57 rushes compared to just three pass attempts. But there wasn’t any one individual who did a lion’s share of the work. Instead, it was a well-balanced rushing attack by committee that proved potent for Reedsburg in its option-oriented offense.
Campbell narrowly finished the night as the leading rusher with 75 yards on 11 carries. Statz stacked up 74 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes and Bestor added 72 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Senior running back Robert Losic ran for 50 yards on five carries, senior quarterback Ethan Lee notched 33 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 15 rushes and junior running back Miles Raupp posted 17 yards on two carries.
All in all, Reedsburg accumulated 321 rushing yards as a team while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. In total offensive yardage, the Beavers outgained the Panthers 330 yards to 172. Oregon posted 120 yards through the air and another 52 on the ground.
For the Panthers, junior quarterback Erik Victorson threw for 120 yards and one interception on 6-of-16 passing. Senior running back Matt Kissling reeled in two catches for 60 yards and junior wide receiver Donovan Johnson had one catch for 46 yards. No Oregon player ran for more than 16 yards.
After both teams nearly went scoreless in the first 12 minutes of the game, Bestor punched in a three-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left in the first quarter to hand the Beavers a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point.
Oregon responded with a touchdown of its own. Junior running back Ryan McCorkle scored on the ground from one yard out on fourth down with 7:01 left in the second quarter. A poor snap led to a missed extra point to keep the score tied at 6-6.
With only 23 seconds remaining until halftime, Lee scampered into the end zone on a five-yard touchdown run to give Reedsburg a 12-6 advantage heading into the locker room at the half.
Statz then added another touchdown on a 31-yard run with 2:51 to go in the third quarter and Lee added a successful two-point conversion run to extend the Beavers’ lead to 20-6. Neither team scored the rest of the way as Reedsburg secured itself a season-opening victory.
This was the fourth meeting between the two teams this decade. The Beavers beat Oregon 34-13 at home in 2010 and 28-7 on the road in 2012. The Panthers blanked Reedsburg 21-0 in Oregon during their last meeting prior to Friday in 2016.
Next up for the Beavers is another Badger Conference Crossover game against Monona Grove (0-1) Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m. in Monona Grove. The Silver Eagles are looking to rebound following a 54-6 blowout loss to Waunakee (1-0) to open their season.
