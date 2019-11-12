It’s the end of a highly successful era for Reedsburg football.
Brian Pottinger is stepping down as Reedsburg’s head football coach after 14 seasons at the helm. Pottinger confirmed his decision to resign to the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jon Masson and the Reedsburg Times-Press Monday.
In 14 years under Pottinger, the Beavers boasted an 86-64 record. They made the playoffs eight times, won two Badger North Conference titles (2009 and 2013), appeared in the state championship game twice (2008 and 2009) and in the state semifinals another two times (2014 and 2015).
But unquestionably his biggest accomplishment was guiding Reedsburg to the Division 3 state championship in 2009. The Beavers defeated West De Pere 34-27 in that year’s title game, a crowning achievement made all the sweeter by the fact that it came one year after a heartbreaking loss to Waupaca in the 2008 state championship.
After winning the school’s first state title, Pottinger was named the 2009 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association/Green Bay Packers Coach of the Year.
“His work ethic, humility, and detail-oriented approach created a winning attitude that spanned far past the field to foundational life lessons for all the student-athletes who were coached by him,” Reedsburg athletic director Bryan Yager said in a statement.
This past season, the Beavers finished with a 6-3 record, including a 5-2 mark in Badger North play. Reedsburg opened postseason play with a dominating 37-7 win over Sparta in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs. In Level 2, Badger North champion DeForest stifled the Beavers in a 20-0 win in what wound up being the final game of the Pottinger era.
