Reedsburg senior Jonathan Schmitt was an anchor on the team’s stellar defensive unit this year, so it should be no surprise that postseason honors have headed his way.
Schmitt was named the 2019 Badger North Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year when the conference recently unveiled all-conference and postseason honorees. Schmitt was a unanimous all-conference first-team selection at defensive lineman. He also was a second-team pick at offensive guard.
Previously, Schmitt was an all-conference honorable mention in 2017 as a sophomore and a second-team selection at defensive lineman last year.
He was far from the only all-conference representative for Reedsburg following a stellar 2019 campaign.
Junior center Ethan Ziebell and senior running back Casey Campbell each garnered spots on the all-conference first team on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, senior linebacker Robert Losic and senior defensive back Carson Beyer joined Schmitt on the first team.
Junior offensive tackle Liam Greenwood and senior defensive lineman Carter Daniels each earned second-team honors at their respective positions.
Offensively, the Beavers’ all-conference honorable mentions were seniors Max Tully, Danny Kast, Joel Douglas, Ryan Phelps and Ethan Lee. On defense, their honorable mentions consisted of junior David Finkel, senior Austin Peters, senior Dominic DeJesus, Kast, Tully and Campbell.
DeForest senior wide receiver Lane Larson was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and DeForest senior guard Colby Hartig was selected as the Offensive Lineman of the Year. Waunakee senior linebacker Jeb Frey was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year.
DeForest took home the 2019 Badger North Conference title with a perfect 7-0 mark in conference play, defeating Waunakee 35-13 in the regular-season finale in a clash of the unbeaten.
Reedsburg followed behind Waunakee in third with a 5-2 conference record and Sauk Prairie came in fourth at 4-3. Beaver Dam and Baraboo tied for fifth at 2-5 and Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Portage each went 1-6 to tie for seventh.
As teams with winning conference records, DeForest, Waunakee, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie all punched their tickets to the playoffs.
Sauk Prairie fell to Stoughton in Level 1 of the Division 3 playoffs to wrap up its season at 6-4. Reedsburg hammered Sparta 37-7 in Level 1 of the Division 3 playoffs before bowing out to DeForest in Level 2 this past Friday to end the year with an 8-3 record.
DeForest (Division 3) and Waunakee (Division 2) are each still alive in their respective brackets as they continue their quests for a spot at Camp Randall Stadium. The second-seeded Warriors (10-1) hit the road to take on No. 1 seed Hartford (11-0) in Level 3 Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. in Hartford.
The top-seeded Norskies (11-0) next face Cinderella 7 seed Monroe (7-4) in a Level 3 matchup Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. in McFarland.
OFFENSE
First team
Hayden Rauls, jr., TE, DeForest; Broden Boschert, sr., WR, Beaver Dam; Lane Larson*, sr., WR, DeForest; Isaac Schaaf*, jr., WR, Waunakee; Adam White*, sr., T, DeForest; Thomas Meffert, jr., T, Waunakee; Colby Hartig*, sr., G, DeForest; Forrest Anderson, sr., G, Waunakee; Ethan Ziebell, jr., C, Reedsburg; Trey Schroeder*, sr., QB, DeForest; Gabe Finley*, jr., RB, DeForest; Dale Sheppard*, sr., RB, Portage; Casey Campbell, sr., RB, Reedsburg; Aidan Driscoll, so., PK, Waunakee.
Offensive Player of the Year: Lane Larson, sr., WR, DeForest.
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Colby Hartig, sr., G, DeForest.
Second team
Zach Schoenberger, sr., TE, Beaver Dam; Ryan Schultz, sr., WR, Portage; Ben German, sr., WR, Sauk Prairie; Jordan Wuensch, sr., WR, Waunakee; Jack Thennes, sr., T, DeForest; Liam Greenwood, jr., T, Reedsburg; Braydon Harmon, jr., G, DeForest; Jonathan Schmitt, sr., G, Reedsburg; Marcus Hankins, sr., C, Sauk Prairie; Caden Nelson, jr., QB, Waunakee; Alex Endres, sr., RB, DeForest; Mason Kirchberg, jr., RB, DeForest; Garrett Hertzfeldt, sr., RB, Sauk Prairie; Graham Langkamp, sr., PK, Baraboo.
Honorable mention
Baraboo — George Fitzwilliams, sr.; Luna Larson, so. Beaver Dam — Nick Ludowese, so.; Carter Riesen, jr. DeForest — Logan Bierman, sr.; Bennett Girten, jr.; Jagger Lokken, jr. Mount Horeb/Barneveld — Dylan Oimeon, jr. Reedsburg — Max Tully, sr.; Danny Kast, sr.; Joel Douglas, sr.; Ryan Phelps, sr.; Ethan Lee, sr. Sauk Prairie — Tyler Uselman, jr. Waunakee — Randy Vojitisek, jr.; Andrew Keller, so.; Jordan Burrell sr.; Ben Benusa, sr.; Wyatt Ziegler, sr.; Cole Mobley, sr.
DEFENSE
First team
Edwyn Erickson, sr., DL, DeForest; Johnathan Schmitt*, sr., DL, Reedsburg; Sam Myers, sr., DL, Waunakee; Cole Yocum*, sr., Edge, DeForest; Will Bolden*, sr., Edge, Waunakee; Jett Riese, sr., LB, DeForest; Alex Endres, sr., LB, DeForest; Robert Losic, sr., LB, Reedsburg; Jeb Frey*, sr., LB, Waunakee; Marlon Cystrunk, sr., DB, DeForest; Devin Magli, so., DB, DeForest; Carson Beyer, sr., DB, Reedsburg; Joe Hauser*, sr., DB, Waunakee; Cris Pertusatti*, sr., P, Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Defensive Player of the Year: Jeb Frey, sr., LB, Waunakee.
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Johnathan Schmitt, sr., Reedsburg.
Second team
Alonzo Blevins, sr., DL, DeForest; Carter Daniels, sr., DL, Reedsburg; Marcus Hankins, sr., DL, Sauk Prairie; Trey Warne, sr., Edge, DeForest; Parker Breunig, sr., Edge, Sauk Prairie; Raudell Guerrero, sr., LB, DeForest; Garrett Hertzfeldt, LB, Sauk Prairie; Brooks Leister, sr., LB, Sauk Prairie; Conner Loy, sr., LB, Waunakee; Adam Szepieniec, sr., DB, DeForest; Trace Grundahl, jr., DB, DeForest; Ben German, sr., DB, Sauk Prairie; Jacob May, sr. DB, Waunakee. Jeb Frey, sr., P, Waunakee.
Honorable mention
Baraboo — Joe White Eagle, sr.; Owen Nachtigal, jr.; Nate McCauley, sr. Beaver Dam — Andrew Rosado, sr.; Ian Wendt-Utrie, sr. DeForest — Cody Kuchar, sr. Mount Horeb/Barneveld — Josh Radke, sr.; Nick Flaherty, sr. Portage — Colton Brandsma, sr.; Matthew Miles, sr. Reedsburg — David Finkel, jr.; Austin Peters, sr.; Max Tully, sr.; Danny Kast, sr.; Dominic DeJesus, sr.; Casey Campbell, sr. Sauk Prairie — Dayton Goette, sr.; Jay Liedtke, sr.; Brooks Leister, sr., P. Waunakee — Max Raemisch, jr.; Gabe Hughes, sr.; Dan Ford, jr.; Lawson Ludwig, sr.; David Kienow, sr.
