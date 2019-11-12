A trio of Reedsburg Area High School seniors ended their prep football careers on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region team.
Carson Beyer, Casey Campbell and Jonathan Schmitt were all named to the Region 4 Large School team after leading Reedsburg to an 8-3 record in a season that ended with a 20-0 loss to DeForest in a WIAA Division 3 Level 2 playoff game on Nov. 1.
The three seniors are Reedsburg's first All-Region honorees since Dalton Hahn, Jacob McGlynn and Matt Reinfeldt in 2016.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Campbell received All-Region honors at running back after rushing for 969 yards and 13 touchdowns on 124 carries. Campbell was also a first-team All-Badger North Conference pick at running back, and an honorable mention selection at defensive back.
Beyer — a 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back — and Schmitt, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound defensive lineman, led a Reedsburg defense that had one shutout and allowed 13.5 points per game.
Schmitt was also named the 2019 Badger North Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year and a second-team pick at offensive guard. Beyers was a first-team defensive back.
