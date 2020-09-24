PREP FOOTBALL: Roster turnover has 'eager,' 'hard-working' Markesan looking to bridge gap from 2019 to 2020

Gone from the Hornets roster are seven players who earned all-Trailways Large Conference accolades a year ago, including two who were honored on both sides of the ball (for a total of nine spots on the awards list in all) and the league’s Offensive Lineman and Defensive Lineman of the Year in Bryce Friday.
It’s a bit on the extreme end, but that happens in high school sports. Kids graduate, voids get left behind and then new kids step in to try to fill them.
And so begins the story of the 2020 season for Markesan.
“We have an eager and extremely young team,” Hornets coach John Dunlavy said via email in response to a preseason survey of questions. “It should be a very fun and hard-working team this season.”
The Hornets had 17 returning starters a year ago, continuity and experience that helped them qualify for the playoffs for the sixth straight year.
They don’t have the same luxury this fall, but they do have experience under center in junior quarterback Hayden Quade — an honorable mention all-conference recipient who completed 55.1% of his pass attempts for 934 yards, 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 2019.
Not surprisingly, Dunlavy said that Quade, who also ran for 455 yards and seven TDs last season, will be the leader of the team this fall.
“Having a year of experience will make a big difference” for the second-year starter, Dunlavy said.
The two players on the team who ran for more yards in 2019 than Quade both graduated, meaning the Hornets are left to replace 93.6% of the production they got in the ground game from positions other than quarterback.
Senior James Triggs and junior Caleb Jahnke might be the guys Markesan turns to. Neither did much of anything statistically on offense last year, but Dunlavy said both will shoulder bigger loads on offense this year after having big impacts on defense in 2019.
But the lion’s share of the load might be carried by 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore Micah Kracht, “a special talent,” Dunlavy said.
The offense will also lean on junior Devin Brooks, who Dunlavy said was “one of our better offensive linemen last year” and who has a “great understanding of the game.”
Defensively, the Hornets return three starters — two in the secondary in Triggs and Jahnke and one in the middle in linebacker Brooks Straks.
Triggs was fourth on the team in solo tackles last year (31), fourth in total tackles (48), had 2 tackles for loss and intercepted two passes. Jahnke, meantime, tied for seventh in total tackles (30) but also had 2 TFLs and two interceptions.
Jahnke will draw the job of calling out the defensive plays on the field and both he and Triggs draw the task of leading the unit. Straks was sixth on the team in tackles in 2019 and had an interception.
Among the players poised to have breakout seasons this fall as a result of bigger roles, Kracht leads the way.
Other than his position on offense, he also started at linebacker in Markesan’s 26-12 loss to Auburndale in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs last year.
Also on defense, senior linebacker Blaze Grams should see an increase in snaps and production after the 5-9, 155-pounder earned a role as a starter late in the year last season. This is only his second year out for football, and he had 2 TFLs and 2 sacks in his limited time on the field in 2019.
Like Grams, sophomore cornerback Caleb Stoll got some time on the field last year as a freshman and will be a starter this year. Stoll “did a nice job” in spot duty in 2019, Dunlavy said, adding that he’s looking for the 5-10, 155-pounder to “take the next step.”
Sophomore Ryan Kratz will get a chance to showcase his abilities as a starting offensive lineman this year and isn’t likely to leave much in the tank while doing so.
“Ryan is one of the most intelligent and hard-working players we have — with an incredible motor,” Dunlavy said.
Markesan is now a member of the newly-formed Eastern Suburban Conference, a product of the WIAA’s football-only realignment that was approved in April, 2019, and takes effect this season. However, the league, which is also made up of Cambridge, Clinton, Dodgeland, Marshall, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville and Waterloo, will not be recognizing a champion this fall because Clinton and Marshall have opted for the WIAA’s alternate fall season and are planning to play in the spring.
Additionally, Dodgeland is starting two weeks later than the other teams in the league due to a Dodge County Health Department guideline that was put in place on Aug. 25 recommending schools wait until four weeks after the start of school to begin extracurricular activities deemed as “high risk” of spreading the coronavirus.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!