PREP FOOTBALL: Roster turnover has 'eager,' 'hard-working' Markesan looking to bridge gap from 2019 to 2020

Jahnke will draw the job of calling out the defensive plays on the field and both he and Triggs draw the task of leading the unit. Straks was sixth on the team in tackles in 2019 and had an interception.

Among the players poised to have breakout seasons this fall as a result of bigger roles, Kracht leads the way.

Other than his position on offense, he also started at linebacker in Markesan’s 26-12 loss to Auburndale in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs last year.

Also on defense, senior linebacker Blaze Grams should see an increase in snaps and production after the 5-9, 155-pounder earned a role as a starter late in the year last season. This is only his second year out for football, and he had 2 TFLs and 2 sacks in his limited time on the field in 2019.

Like Grams, sophomore cornerback Caleb Stoll got some time on the field last year as a freshman and will be a starter this year. Stoll “did a nice job” in spot duty in 2019, Dunlavy said, adding that he’s looking for the 5-10, 155-pounder to “take the next step.”

Sophomore Ryan Kratz will get a chance to showcase his abilities as a starting offensive lineman this year and isn’t likely to leave much in the tank while doing so.