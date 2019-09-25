Week 5 was not kind to Juneau County schools, with all five area teams suffering losses.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Red Hawks 40, Mauston Golden Eagles 21
In a battle between the defending South Central Conference champions and this year’s conference favorite, the Red Hawks emerged victorious.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (4-1 overall, 3-0 South Central), a newcomer to the SCC this season, scored a pivotal conference victory with a 40-21 win over Mauston (2-3, 2-1) Friday, September 20 in Galesville.
For a sizable portion of this game, it was a tight contest. The Red Hawks scored first to take an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, only for the Golden Eagles to tie it up at 8-8 in the second quarter. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau found the end zone again in the waning seconds of the first half to take a 16-8 lead into the locker room.
Mauston answered again early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 16-14. However, the Red Hawks scored the next three touchdowns to take a commanding 40-14 lead. One last Mauston touchdown late in the fourth quarter rounded out the scoring for the night.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s run-heavy offense was on full display, with the Red Hawks rushing for 431 yards on 54 carries as a team. Senior Bryce Burns led the way with 152 yards and three touchdowns on 25 rushes. Junior Luke Vance finished with 144 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and senior Davis Wenthe accrued 101 yards and a touchdowns on only six rushes.
Out of the Mauston backfield, junior running back Kraig Armstrong III led the way with 66 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Senior quarterback Cade Hall completed 14 of his 24 passes for 134 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Junior wide receiver Jack Luehman hauled in six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown and senior wide receiver Mason Luehman had four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.
The Golden Eagles will look to get back on the right track when they host Wisconsin Dells (2-3, 1-2) Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. in Mauston.
Highland Cardinals 21, Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves 0
Coming off their first win of the season against Kickapoo/La Farge, the Silver Wolves could not make it two in a row.
The Cardinals (3-2 overall, 3-2 Ridge & Valley) shut down Wonewoc-Center/Weston (1-4, 1-3) in a 21-0 victory Saturday, September 21 in Highland. The Cardinals scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters on their way to the shutout win.
For Wonewoc-Center/Weston, senior running back Jake Wagner ran for 72 yards on 23 carries and junior running back Mikey Severson added 69 yards on 18 rushes.
The Silver Wolves are back in action when they host the Hillsboro Tigers (1-4) in non-conference play Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. in Wonewoc.
De Soto Pirates 21, Royall Panthers 0
While Royall struggled offensively, running back Trevor Rebhahn made sure the Pirates had all the points they needed.
The De Soto senior finished with 187 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries to power the Pirates (5-0) past the Panthers (1-4) 21-0 and keep their undefeated record intact Friday, September 20 in Elroy.
For Royall, senior quarterback Keith Schnurr completed 10 of 27 passes for 213 yards and an interception. As a team, the Panthers accrued 86 total rushing yards on 24 attempts. Senior wide receiver Brenden Ziems reeled in four catches for 129 yards and also recorded an interception.
Things don’t get any easier in the immediate future for the Panthers, as they next face the undefeated Bangor Cardinals (5-0 overall, 3-0 Scenic Bluffs) Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. in Elroy.
Bangor Cardinals 55, New Lisbon Rockets 12
The Rockets kept it close for a bit, but eventually Bangor pulled away.
The Cardinals (5-0 overall, 3-0 Scenic Bluffs) scored the final 34 points of the game on their way to a 55-12 win over New Lisbon (3-2, 1-1) Friday, September 20 in Bangor.
Bangor senior running back Carter Horstman ran for 2016 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries. Sophomore running back Mathieu Oesterle rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns on five attempts. Junior running back Jayden Nachtigal added another touchdown.
Also for the Cardinals, sophomore quarterback Ashton Michek completed both of his passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Junior tight end Zane Langrehr caught both passes.
For New Lisbon, senior quarterback Gunnar Pedersen completed 15 of 27 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 40 yards on the ground. Sophomore Stephan Daley hauled in five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Freshman wide receiver Lucas Vercimak added a receiving touchdown as well.
Next up for the Rockets, they hit the road to face the Brookwood Falcons (4-1, 2-1) Friday, September 27 in Ontario.
Brookwood Falcons 48, Necedah Cardinals 0
A 28-point outburst in the second quarter helped the Falcons (4-1 overall, 2-1 Scenic Bluffs) cruise past the Cardinals (1-4, 0-3) Friday, September 20 in Necedah.
For Brookwood, senior running back Mitchell Klinkner went off to the tune of 284 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. He also reeled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kaden Brandau. Senior running back Cameron Zimmerman added another rushing touchdown to round out the scoring.
For Necedah, sophomore running back Mekhi Baradji led the way out of the backfield with 40 yards on eight carries and also had two catches for 20 yards. Sophomore quarterback Landen Murphy completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards and an interception. Sophomore Josiah Hansen finished with four catches for 41 yards.
The Cardinals will next host the Cashton Eagles (2-3, 1-1) Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. in Necedah.
