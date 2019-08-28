Week 1 of the 2019 high school football season is officially in the books. For Juneau County teams, it featured a triumphant return to varsity football, a comeback bid that fell short and a less-than-ideal start for the final season of a co-op.
Necedah Cardinals 48, Wild Rose Wildcats 8
In its first game back at the varsity level, Necedah returned with a vengeance.
The Cardinals (1-0) scored early and often on their way to a dominating 48-8 win over the Wildcats (0-1) Friday, August 23 in Wild Rose.
Necedah scored its first two of seven touchdowns in the first quarter, starting with a 14-yard touchdown run by junior E.K. Jackson. That was followed by sophomore Mekhi Baradji’s 26-yard touchdown run that put the Cardinals ahead 16-0 after one quarter of play.
They kept the ball rolling the second quarter with a 31-yard touchdown run courtesy of senior Jaron Murphy and a four-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Landen Murphy to fellow sophomore Josiah Hansen that pushed Necedah’s lead to 28-0 at the half.
Three more touchdowns followed in the second half: a 26-yard touchdown run by Jaron Murphy, a one-yard touchdown run by Jackson and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Landen Murphy to Jaron Murphy.
Heading into the final quarter, the Cardinals held a 48-0 lead. In that fourth quarter, the Wildcats scored their lone touchdown of the game.
On the night, Necedah outgained Wild Rose 357-135 in total offensive yards and also forced three turnovers on the defensive end.
For the Cardinals, Jaron Murphy rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, Jackson posted 86 yards and two touchdowns on 12 rushes and Baradji finished with 73 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Landen Murphy completed 4 of 6 passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Hansen caught three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown and Jaron Murphy’s sole catch went for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Jaron Murphy came away with two interceptions and Landen Murphy added another.
Next up for the Cardinals is their first home game of the season against Cochrane-Fountain City (0-1) Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m. in Necedah.
Tomah Timberwolves 20, Mauston Golden Eagles 14The Golden Eagles twice fell behind by double digits and couldn’t quite erase those deficits in a season-opening loss.
The Timberwolves (1-0) held on late for a 20-14 win over Mauston (0-1) Friday, August 23 in Tomah.
The Golden Eagles nearly drew first blood in the second quarter, but a penalty negated a touchdown and the drive ended in a missed field goal. Tomah then scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead in the second half.
Mauston finally got on the board thanks to a 16-yard touchdown run by junior running back Kraig Armstrong III with 1:56 left until halftime to make it a 14-7 game. Late in the third quarter, Tomah scored again to extend its lead to 20-7.
Mauston senior quarterback Cade Hall punched in a one-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 20-14 with 4:22 remaining in the game, but the Golden Eagles were ultimately unable to complete the comeback.
They will look to rebound with a win in their home opener against Edgar (1-0) Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m. in Mauston.
De Soto Pirates 40, Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves 6
The final year of the Wonewoc-Center/Weston co-op is off to a shaky start.
Despite staying within striking distance in the first half, the Silver Wolves (0-1) saw the Pirates (1-0) pull away in the second half of their season opener Friday, August 23 in De Soto.
The Pirates jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first half before Wonewoc-Center/Weston finally got on the board. The Silver Wolves scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Hunter Schmidt to junior wide receiver Kaden Sprotte to cut the deficit to 16-6 heading into the half.
However, the Silver Wolves were blanked in the second half and De Soto tacked on another 24 points in the blowout win.
For Wonewoc-Center/Weston, Schmidt completed 13 of 26 passes for 178 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Silver Wolves were held to 23 rushing yards on 19 carries.
For the Pirates, senior running back Trevor Rebhahn rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.
The Silver Wolves are back in action with their home opener against Kenosha Christian Life (1-0) Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m. in Wonewoc.
