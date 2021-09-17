Prep football roundup: Wisconsin Dells continues dominant start; Mayville rides Schraufnagel to easy win over Omro

The Wisconsin Dells prep football team has gotten off to one of the most dominant starts of the season so far.

The Chiefs didn’t slow down one bit Friday night either.

The Wisconsin Dells train kept rolling Friday night as the Chiefs motored past New Glarus/Monticello, 48-13, in a South Central/Southwest Wisconsin Conference crossover game in New Glarus.

The Chiefs never trailed, taking a 27-7 lead into halftime and only turned things on from there. On the Glarner Knights opening possession of the second half, junior Braden Buss snared an underthrown pass and raced 57 yards back to the NGM 3-yard line with 11 minutes, 15 seconds left to go in the third quarter.

On the very next play, Buss handed the ball off to junior Lewis Waterman, who plowed in for the 34-7 lead.

Buss added another interception on the next Glarner Knights possession, but the Chiefs following drive sputtered out. It didn’t matter, as Wisconsin Dells forced another stop before Buss connected with Degan Jensen on a 34-yard pitch-and-catch for a 41-7 lead with 3:15 remaining in the quarter, giving the Chiefs plenty of cushion.