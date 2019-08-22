The Royall Panthers are currently in the midst of a run of consistent success, something that has not been common for the program throughout this century.
From 1983 to 2002, long-time head coach Jack Sulik provided a steady hand for Royall football. During his two-decade tenure, the Panthers went 104-61 with four conference titles and 11 playoff appearances in 12 years from 1991 to 2002.
But after Sulik’s departure following the 2002 season, Royall sputtered and the head coach position felt like a revolving door at times.
Ryan Olson became the program’s sixth different head coach since Sulik stepped down when he accepted the position in 2015. At the time, the Panthers had endured a prolonged stretch of dismal play. In the 12 seasons from Sulik’s departure to Olson’s hiring, Royall posted a 20-88 record, which included a 39-game losing streak that lasted from 2004 until its season opener in 2009.
The Panthers began to trend in the right direction under Olson’s predecessor, Rick Steffen, but fell back to a 1-8 record during Steffen’s final season at the helm in 2014.
After going 2-7 in Olson’s first season in 2015, Royall has found its groove over the last three years.
In 2016, the Panthers improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Scenic Bluffs play to end their 14-year postseason drought. They then did something that hadn’t even happened under Sulik: win a playoff game.
Royall topped New Lisbon 12-6 in Level 1 of the postseason to pick up the first playoff win in program history before falling to Hilbert 25-8 in the next round. The Panthers posted records of 4-6 in 2017 and 4-5 in 2018, but still returned to the postseason both years.
It’s clear that Royall has turned a corner under Olson. The best news of all for Panthers fans is that both the present and the future look bright.
A significant component of Royall’s recent success is high participation numbers. With high school football participation numbers declining both nationwide and statewide steadily in recent years, the Panthers have been an outlier. Turnout for Royall is in the 40s this year and remains robust in the youth football program as well.
“We’re very, very lucky to have to numbers that we have,” Olson said. “Our middle school signup — we were in the mid-30s for sixth, seventh and eighth grade, which is great. … Numbers are huge and we’ve been very lucky the past five years since I’ve been here. Each year, we’ve gone up. We started at the low 20s and now we’re up to the 40s.”
The numbers are promising among underclassmen and middle schoolers, which bodes well for the future, but there are plenty of returning players from last year’s team as well. The Panthers bring back 17 starters and 26 letterwinners from last season. There is no shortage of returning talent for Royall, especially on offense.
Six players who started multiple games on the offensive line in 2018 are back. Royall dealt with some injuries along the line last year, but it ended up meaning more playing time for a larger array of guys. That additional experience could pay dividends in 2019.
There are some losses at skill positions that the Panthers will need to replace. Dane Hyer was a first-team all-conference pick at split end and a second-team selection at defensive back in 2018. Dan Retzlaff also made the all-conference team as a defensive back last season. Both Hyer and Retzlaff graduated this past spring, as did last year’s starting tailback, Adrian Reneau.
However, senior Brenden Ziems was a first-team all-conference selection at tight end while junior Ashton Roach was a second-team pick at defensive end. Junior Zephyr Turner was a second-team all-conference pick while playing mostly fullback last season, but he figures to fill Reneau’s shoes at the tailback position.
And under center is all-conference second-team quarterback Keith Schnurr, who accrued double the passing yardage of any other signal caller in the Scenic Bluffs Conference last year. As far as personal and team expectations for this season, Schnurr wants to build on the success of 2018 and use it as a leaping off point for continued improvement.
“I want to compare to what I did last year — throw for 1,000 yards,” Schnurr said. “For the team, I want to win conference and be above .500.”
Winning conference will be a tall task with Scenic Bluffs stalwart Bangor still the heavy favorite. Yet, the Panthers figure to find themselves near the top of the conference standings and back in the playoffs for a fourth straight year if all goes as planned.
Royall football has unquestionably stabilized and entered its best period of sustained success in nearly two decades — and they show no signs of slowing down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)