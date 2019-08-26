ELROY — Royall enters this season with the hopes of making the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year. The Panthers hope their season opener was merely a speedbump along the way to that goal.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (1-0) dominated essentially from start to finish on their way to a convincing 35-0 win over Royall (0-1) in non-conference play Friday, August 23 in Elroy.
After a Royall three and out, the Knights took over at the Panther 44 and promptly picked up three first downs to set up a 1st and goal at the 7. On 2nd and goal, Royall junior linebacker Zephyr Turner came up with a sack that helped lead to a turnover on downs.
The Panthers took over at their own 11, but were held to another three and out. On the ensuing punt, senior Will Lawrence hauled in the return and brought it 60 yards to the house for the game’s opening touchdown with 3:19 left in the first quarter. Lawrence then ran in the two-point conversion to give the Knights an 8-0 lead.
On the subsequent Royall drive, a route miscommunication led to junior Chandler Kelly picking off senior quarterback Keith Schnurr’s pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown. Despite not yet finding the end zone on offense, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.
The Panthers finally garnered some positive momentum on their fourth drive on the evening, picking up a pair of first downs before their drive stalled out and they were forced to once again punt it away.
The Knights started at their own 23 and efficiently drove down the field on their way to their first touchdown of the night. Kelly dashed in for an 18-yard touchdown on a quarterback run and senior Kaelan Shetler punched in the two-point conversion run to make it a 22-0 lead.
After holding Royall to its third three and out of the half, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg tacked on another touchdown with just under a minute to go in the second quarter to take a commanding 28-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Knights added one more touchdown and kept the Panthers off the board on their way to a season-opening shutout victory.
For Royall, Schnurr completed 4 of 10 passes for 63 yards with an interception. Junior wide receiver Max Benish reeled in three catches for 51 yards. On the ground, Turner ran for 42 yards on 15 carries.
Moving the ball on offense was a major struggle for the Panthers all game long. They posted just 50 rushing yards on 24 carries for an average of 2.1 yards per rush. Add in the 63 passing yards and they finished the night with 113 yards of total offense.
Royall will look to rebound with its first road game of the year against Potosi/Cassville (1-0) Friday, August 30 at 6 p.m. in Potosi. The Potosi/Cassville co-op kicked off its season with a dominating 50-6 victory over Hillsboro (0-1).
