The Sauk Prairie prep football team's offense found more success than anyone else has against DeForest this season.
It wasn't enough, as the Eagles couldn't slow down the powerful Norskies in a 52-13 Badger North Conference loss Sept. 20 at Sauk Prairie High School.
Sauk Prairie (3-2, 1-2 Badger North) was the first team to lead DeForest (5-0, 3-0) this season, taking the opening kick and marching down the field to grab a 7-0 lead with 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
It was just the second touchdown DeForest has given up this season. The Norskies had shut out three of the first four teams they played, with the lone exception being a 61-7 win at Fort Atkinson Aug. 30.
DeForest got on the scoreboard five seconds into the second quarter, notching a safety on a Sauk Prairie punt attempt to cut the deficit to 7-2. The Norskies scored on the ensuing possession and took a 17-7 lead into halftime after Trey Schroeder threw a touchdown pass to Lane Larson with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The Norskies, who are scoring 49.8 points per game, put the game away with 21 points in the third quarter. Sauk Prairie also found the end zone in the third, as quarterback Parker Breunig ran for a touchdown to briefly trim the deficit to 31-13.
But the Norskies responded with a 24-yard touchdown run by Evan Armstrong to take a 38-13 lead into the fourth quarter, then continued to pull away to remain unbeaten.
Sauk Prairie, which lost its second straight game after starting 3-0, entered the game allowing just 14.5 points per game.
It won't get any easier for the Eagles, who will host unbeaten Waunakee on Friday. The third-ranked Warriors, who were the runner-up in Division 2 last year, are coming off a 39-7 win at Baraboo and are scoring 51.4 points per game while giving up 11.8 points per game. Sauk Prairie suffered a 51-0 home loss to Waunakee last year.
