PREP FOOTBALL: Sauk Prairie can't get over hump in home loss to Edgewood

It went backwards, with the Crusaders notching a safety with 1:27 to play to open up a 16-12 lead. They recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran the clock out to put a cap on the regular season.

Sauk Prairie has showed significant improvement its last few times out, losing by 10 points or less in three of its last four games after being outscored 105-25 in its first three.

“I think we’re just getting better,” Iverson said. “I said in the locker room that we’ve come a long way from at halftime not being in games. Now, we’ve got to get over the hump.”

The Eagles will get at least one more chance to tee it up, as they plan to participate in a WIAA postseason that has been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every Wisconsin team that opts to compete will be placed into a regional for two-week tournaments to close out the shortened season.

“The cool thing is we get to play next week,” Iverson said. “And it’s been a long time since Sauk Prairie won a postseason game, so we’re excited to play.”

No matter how the postseason goes, Iverson believes there has been a lot of lessons learned this fall.