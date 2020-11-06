PREP FOOTBALL: Sauk Prairie can't get over hump in home loss to Edgewood

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie football team is not the same unit that first took the field 43 days ago.
The Eagles played arguably their best game of the year in their regular-season finale, taking Madison Edgewood to the brink in Friday’s 16-12 home loss at Sauk Prairie Community Stadium in Prairie du Sac.
“Most games come down to a play or two, we’ve kind of been in this situation two weeks in a row,” Sauk Prairie head coach Clayton Iverson said, referring to last week’s 22-13 loss to Lake Mills. “But I tell you, I give so much credit to those young men in that locker room to come out here and battle against a good football team.
“We’re walking off the field sad, but you can’t be upset at a team that gives you everything they’ve got.”
Sauk Prairie (0-7) showed it was game from the opening kick, taking nearly six minutes off the clock on a touchdown drive that took half of the first quarter. Outside of Damien Wright-Rodriguez’s 7-yard pass to Bradley Breunig, the Eagles moved the ball on the ground. Wright-Rodriguez, Tyler Uselman and Owen Diehl traded turns, marching down the field until Uselman pounded it in from 3 yards out with 6:05 to play in the quarter.
The Crusaders (5-2) blocked the extra point, then their first drive of the night ended when Sauk Prairie’s Kyle Breunig intercepted a pass on the sideline. Sauk Prairie’s drive stalled immediately, but Wilson Uselman sacked Edgewood quarterback Mason Folkers on the ensuing possession to force a punt.
The Edgewood defense answered with a big play of its own, as Sam Klestinski returned an interception to the Sauk Prairie 47-yard line with 10:20 to go in the first half. Folkers and Ben Newton went to work, connecting for a 5-yard completion before a 31-yard pass put the Crusaders at the 1.
Sauk Prairie nearly held, stuffing a Folkers sneak before Edgewood fumbled the snap on second down. But the Crusaders recovered, Folkers ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Klestinski tacked on the extra point to give the Crusaders a 7-6 lead with 8:04 remaining in the half.
After a Sauk Prairie three-and-out, the Crusaders took over at their own 31-yard line with 6:59 to play. They took it the distance, with Folkers finding Jackson Trudgeon for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 2:18 to go to give Edgewood a 14-6 halftime lead.
The Eagles quickly shifted the momentum in the second half. Ethan intercepted a pass 1:37 into the third quarter and Wright-Rodriguez went deep down the middle of the field. Bradley Breunig worked back toward the ball, overcoming a pass interference for a 40-yard diving catch down to the 13-yard line.
Tyler Uselman eventually finished it off with a 7-yard run with 5:56 remaining in the third. The Eagles couldn’t pull even, however, as the Crusaders held on the two-point conversion to hold onto a 14-12 advantage.
Diehl added an over-the-shoulder interception at the goal line and the defenses held throughout a fourth quarter that saw each team have opportunities. Edgewood drove deep into Sauk Prairie territory with under five minutes to play, but the Eagles forced a turnover on downs and took over at their own 21-yard line for one more opportunity.
It went backwards, with the Crusaders notching a safety with 1:27 to play to open up a 16-12 lead. They recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran the clock out to put a cap on the regular season.
Sauk Prairie has showed significant improvement its last few times out, losing by 10 points or less in three of its last four games after being outscored 105-25 in its first three.
Support Local Journalism
“I think we’re just getting better,” Iverson said. “I said in the locker room that we’ve come a long way from at halftime not being in games. Now, we’ve got to get over the hump.”
The Eagles will get at least one more chance to tee it up, as they plan to participate in a WIAA postseason that has been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every Wisconsin team that opts to compete will be placed into a regional for two-week tournaments to close out the shortened season.
“The cool thing is we get to play next week,” Iverson said. “And it’s been a long time since Sauk Prairie won a postseason game, so we’re excited to play.”
No matter how the postseason goes, Iverson believes there has been a lot of lessons learned this fall.
“It’s what you get out of football every year,” he said. “There’s a lot of changes, a lot of adversity, whatever... but when you get between these lines and when you go to practice, you’re learning hard work, you’re learning accountability... all those things that are so hard to teach sometimes.”
Edgewood 0 14 0 2 — 16
Sauk Prairie 6 0 6 0 — 12
First quarter
SP — T. Uselman 3 run (kick blocked), 6:05.
Second quarter
ME — Folkers 2 run (Klestinski kick), 8:04.
ME — Trudgeon 10 pass from Folkers (Klestinski kick), 2:18.
Third quarter
SP — T. Uselman 7 run (run failed), 5:56.
Fourth quarter
ME — safety, 1:27.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!