PREP FOOTBALL: Sauk Prairie falls to Sussex Hamilton in overtime
PREP FOOTBALL

PREP FOOTBALL: Sauk Prairie falls to Sussex Hamilton in overtime

Tyler Uselman

Sauk Prairie's Tyler Uselman runs for a 7-yard touchdown during the third quarter of a home game against Madison Edgewood on Nov. 6.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

Sussex Hamilton quarterback Nate Kollath's 7-yard touchdown run in overtime gave the Chargers a 27-21 home win over Sauk Prairie in an extra regular-season football game.

The visiting Eagles (0-8) had been on the verge of their first win of the season, taking a 21-14 lead on Tyler Uselman's 4-yard touchdown run with 8:00 to play.

But Hamilton (2-6) drew even on Alex Eichmann's 10-yard touchdown run and Ty Hennings' extra point with 1:38 remaining.

That set up Kollath's game-winning touchdown for a Hamilton team that ended a four-game losing streak.

Uselman had 104 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for Sauk Prairie. Quarterback Damien Wright-Rodriguez added 55 rushing yards while completing 7 of 14 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Owen Diehl had three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, and Ethan Gibbs caught a 6-yard touchdown.

The game was scheduled earlier this week, when Hamilton's schedule was freed up by Waukesha North forfeiting their first-round Division 1 playoff game.

