The midseason gauntlet is over for the Sauk Prairie prep football team.
The last leg of a brutal stretch of Badger North Conference games saw Sauk Prairie suffer a 28-7 home loss to Waunakee on Sept. 27.
Quarterback Caden Nelson accounted for all four of Waunakee's touchdowns, rushing for two while throwing one to Andrew Keller and one to Randall Vojitisek as the Warriors (6-0, 4-0 Badger North) built up a 28-0 lead before the Eagles (3-3, 1-3) closed with the final touchdown of the night.
Sauk Prairie held a powerful Waunakee team to a season-low 28 points, allowing one touchdown each quarter. The Warriors, who had entered the night scoring 51.4 points per game, qualified for the playoffs with the win.
You have free articles remaining.
Sauk Prairie's three-game losing streak, which also included a Sept. 13 loss in Reedsburg and a Sept. 20 home loss to DeForest, dropped the Eagles to 3-3 on the season, including 1-3 in Badger North play.
Sauk Prairie still has a chance to do something special this season, starting with Friday's game at Portage. The Eagles, who went 2-7 each of the last two years, have already won three games in a season for the first time since 2013. It'll take wins against Portage (2-4, 1-3), Mount Horeb/Barneveld (1-5, 1-3) and Beaver Dam (1-5, 1-3) for them to qualify for the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2007.
The Eagles notched a 50-36 home win over Portage and a 13-7 home win over Beaver Dam last season, while they suffered a 40-2 loss at Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)