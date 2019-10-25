STOUGHTON — The Sauk Prairie prep football team returned to the big stage Friday night.
They belonged.
The sixth-seeded Eagles gave third-seeded Stoughton a game until the host Vikings pulled away for a 26-13 win in Friday’s WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game at Stoughton High School.
The Eagles (6-4), making their first postseason appearance since 2007, announced their arrival by forcing a turnover on downs and a fumble on their first two defensive possessions.
The turnover, a Marcus Hankins fumble recovery at the Stoughton 34-yard line, turned into points. Sauk Praire senior quarterback Parker Breunig converted a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1. On the next play, Breunig found a leaping Dayton Goette for a 24-yard touchdown pass. Kenneth Vasquez added the extra point to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 45 seconds to play in the first quarter.
Stoughton (8-2) drew even on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, as Brooks Empey ran it in with 9:17 remaining in the half. Jay Liedtke blocked the extra point to keep the Eagles out front.
You have free articles remaining.
Sauk Prairie’s next possession stalled in the red zone, then Stoughton took its first lead of the night when quarterback Adam Hobson found Jack Rilling for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:21 to go. The two-point conversion was no good, and the Vikings took a 12-7 lead into halftime after Owen Chase intercepted a pass deep in Stoughton territory with 12 seconds remaining.
The Vikings received the second-half kickoff and marched down field. They faced fourth-and-four when Hobson found Rilling for a 22-yard touchdown with 7:45 to play in the third. Nathan Hutcherson caught the two-point conversion for a 20-7 lead.
The teams traded turnovers on their next possessions, as Stoughton’s Connor Wheeler recovered a fumble, Sauk Prairie’s Ben German intercepted a pass, and Empey recovered a fumble.
The last one turned into a touchdown, as Hobson threw a 49-yard pass to Konner Knauf for a 26-7 advantage.
Sauk Prairie pulled two scores when Garrett Hertzfeldt ran for a 26-yard touchdown run with 4:11 to play. Stoughton blocked the extra point and recovered the onside kick to cap off the 26-13 win.
The Vikings will host seventh-seeded Monroe on Nov. 1. The Cheesemakers are coming off a 31-30 win over No. 2 Onalaska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)