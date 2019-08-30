PARDEEVILLE — Randolph’s first attempt at a go-ahead field goal didn’t so well, as a bad snap by sophomore Owen Gould didn’t allow kicker Seth Schmucki to even try a 20-yard kick that would have gave the Rockets a lead midway through the fourth quarter in their non-conference game against Pardeeville on Friday night.
Just a few minutes later, Randolph was again in position to try a field goal, this time for a game-winner in the final seconds. And this time, Gould’s snap was right on the money, allowing Schmucki to boot the ball through the uprights for a 24-yard field goal that gave the Rockets a 10-8 victory over the host Bulldogs at Bob Bostad Field.
Randolph coach Tom Chase said he never had second thoughts of letting Gould and then Schmucki get another chance with the game on the line.
“We got some practice snaps on the sideline for the second one, so I knew that was going to be there, and our kicker is dynamite,” Chase said. “We just had to get the ball there so we could get a chance to kick it. I knew once we got it there, we had a good chance.”
Randolph’s game-winning drive started at the Pardeeville 46-yard line with 2:51 remaining. From there, Randolph ran the ball nine straight times, getting the ball down to the 7-yard line with 8 seconds left on the clock.
After Schmucki’s kick split the uprights, Pardeeville had one last opportunity, getting the ball at its own 31-yard line with just 2 seconds left. The Bulldogs tried to run a hook-and-ladder play, but fumbled their second lateral on the play and Randolph recovered to end the game.
Both teams scored on their opening possessions of the game and then were quiet from there. The Rockets took the opening kick and marched right down the field, going 59 yards in 5:58, scoring on a 2-yard quarterback keeper by junior Brayden Haffele to take a quick 7-0 lead. The touchdown drive was kept alive when Randolph converted on a fourth-and-3 play from the Pardeeville 6-yard line.
Pardeeville answered the Rockets on the ensuing possession, going 69 yards in just 2:42. The big play of the drive was a 45-yard connection from senior quarterback Peter Freye to junior receiver Tyler Schommer.
The play set up sophomore running back Derek Lindert’s 20-yard touchdown run around the right end to make it 7-6. Pardeeville then converted its two-point try on a pass from Freye to junior receiver Ty Westbury in the right corner of the end zone to take an 8-7 lead.
That would be the last of the scoring until Schmucki’s winning kick in the final seconds. Neither team really threatened to score in the second quarter, but Pardeeville got a break midway through the third quarter when junior defensive back Allen Corris intercepted a deflected pass from Haffele, giving the Bulldogs the ball on the Randolph 29-yard line. The Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage of the prime field position, though, as they gained just 6 yards in four plays, turning the ball over on downs.
On the next possession, Randolph looked poised to take the lead, going on a long clock-eating drive. The Rockets had a second-and-goal from the Pardeeville 1-yard line when the Bulldogs came up with a big defensive stand, stopping the Rockets for negative yards on two straight plays.
The long drive went over 70 yards and devoured just over 10 minutes on the clock, but resulted in no points thanks to the bad snap on a fourth-down field goal attempt.
Pardeeville tried to kill some clock on its next possession, but had to punt the ball back to the Rockets with 2:51 left in the game, which proved to be just enough time for Randolph to get in position for the winning kick.
This was the second game in a row Pardeeville faced a field goal attempt in the closing seconds with the game on the line. Last week, senior Brady Jerome blocked what would have been a game-winning kick at the end of regulation against Cambria-Friesland, allowing the Bulldogs to go on to win the game in overtime. This time around, the Bulldogs weren’t so lucky.
Pardeeville coach Tyler Johnson was disappointed with his team’s defense against Haffele, who directed Ranolph’s read-option offense and rushed for 74 yards on 16 carries.
“They ran the same play every single time. The quarterback played very well and we didn’t do a very good job tackling him. He was getting seven, eight yards a carry,” Johnson said. “Bottom line, we need to do a better job tackling.”
Chase, who is in his first season as Randolph’s coach, said the win will only help his team gain confidence going forward.
“We brought this option offense in the first few days, and it was like ‘Oh my goodness, it’s going to take a while,’” Chase said. “Last week, we didn’t execute very well. Today was a lot better. Next week, we will hopefully be even better. It’s going to take some time, but we’re getting there.”
Randolph 7 0 0 3 — 10
Pardeeville 8 0 0 0 — 8
Ran — Haffele 2 run (Schmucki kick), 6:01, 1st.
Par — Lindert 20 run (Westbury pass from Freye), 3:10, 1st.
Ran — Schmucki 24 field goal, 0:03, 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Ran 14, Par 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Ran 44-179, Par 34-137. Passing yards — Ran 21, Par 105. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Ran 1-4-1, Par 9-13-0. Fumbles-lost — Ran 4-1, Par 1-1. Penalties-yards — Ran 6-50, Par 2-20.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Ran, Haffele 16-74. Par, Lindert 20-84.
Passing: Ran, Haffele 1-4-0-21. Par, Freye 5-8-0-71.
Receiving: Ran, Tietz 1-21. Par, Schommer 2-66.
