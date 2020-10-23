PREP FOOTBALL: Top-ranked Edgar rolls past Portage, 62-0

The Portage football team had a monumental task ahead of itself Friday night taking on top-ranked Edgar.

The Wildcats, No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Small School Division poll, lived up to the hype as they hounded the Warriors in all three phases in a 62-0 non-conference drubbing at Bob Mael Field in Portage.

Edgar (5-0) piled up 28 first quarter points and scored a pair of defense touchdowns in the shutout victory over Portage.

“They’re a good program and it’s really most of what they did,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “They executed more than we did obviously, and give them a lot of credit.”

The Wildcats started fast with four first-quarter touchdowns, including runs of 45- and 57-yards by senior running Kyle Brewster, as well as a 20-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Owen Bauman, for the quick 28-0 lead.

Edgar added two more scores in the second for a 41-0 halftime lead and never looked back. Brewster had 112 rushing yards on just five carries, adding a 22-yard touchdown reception, as the Wilcats piled up 313 yards on the ground.