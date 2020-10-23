PREP FOOTBALL: Top-ranked Edgar rolls past Portage, 62-0

The Portage football team had a monumental task ahead of itself Friday night taking on top-ranked Edgar.
The Wildcats, No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Small School Division poll, lived up to the hype as they hounded the Warriors in all three phases in a 62-0 non-conference drubbing at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
Edgar (5-0) piled up 28 first quarter points and scored a pair of defense touchdowns in the shutout victory over Portage.
“They’re a good program and it’s really most of what they did,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “They executed more than we did obviously, and give them a lot of credit.”
The Wildcats started fast with four first-quarter touchdowns, including runs of 45- and 57-yards by senior running Kyle Brewster, as well as a 20-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Owen Bauman, for the quick 28-0 lead.
Edgar added two more scores in the second for a 41-0 halftime lead and never looked back. Brewster had 112 rushing yards on just five carries, adding a 22-yard touchdown reception, as the Wilcats piled up 313 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, Portage was held under 100 total yards, including just 41 rushing yards on 26 attempts. Junior Jordan Starr led the way on the ground with 22 yards on six attempts, while junior Jaden Kikkert hauled in two catches for 14 yards.
“Offensively we have to keep them off the field and we didn’t do a good job of that tonight,” Haak said.
Portage (2-3) will look to get back on track next Friday when its hosts Lakeside Lutheran.
EDGAR 62, PORTAGE 0
Edgar 28 13 14 7 — 62
Portage 0 0 0 0 — 0
E: Bauman 20 fumble return(Brewster run)
E: Brewster 45 run (kick failed)
E: Dahlke 8 run (Wolf kick)
E: Brewster 57 run (Wolf kick)
E: Guden 16 pass from Wolf (kick failed)
E: Brewster 22 pass from Wolf (Wolf kick)
E: Weisenberger 6 run (Wolf kick)
E: Bunkelman 40 interception (Wolf kick)
E: Butt 1 run (Wolf kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — E 12, P 5. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — E 34-313; P 26-41. Passing yards — E 44; P 20. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — E 4-7-0; P 5-16-2. Penalties-yards — E 6-65; P 4-20. Fumbles-lost — E 5-3; P 3-3.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — E: Brewster 5-112; P: Starr 6-22.
Passing — E: Wolf 4-7-2-44; P: Thompson 5-16-1-20.
Receiving — E: Brewster 1-22; P: Kikkert 2-14.
