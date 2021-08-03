PREP FOOTBALL: Traditional opening day has players, coaches excited for 2021 season

The return also allowed for teams to reinstate some things of years past, including in Portage under coach Shane Haak. Despite participating last fall, the Warriors’ three-day training camp lock-in, appropriately named “Hotel Haak,” was shelved due to the team being in school.

The temporary boardinghouse at John Muir Elementary was re-opened on Tuesday, much to the delight of both the Warriors players and coaches.

“I think that was one of the things that was missed a little bit last year, that we have a little more time to have that team camaraderie,” Haak said. “And we enjoy being around our guys, so it’s an exciting time of year.”

“I think they’re happy that it’s just getting back to normal. I think they’re enthused to get going and have an honest to goodness shot of getting everything in, trying to practice everything and step forward as a team,” Hepp added of the traditional start.

Baraboo coach Steve Turkington certainly noticed that same excitement among his Thunderbirds, and for good reason. Baraboo put together one of its best seasons in recent memory last year going 7-2 overall and winning just its third playoff game all-time.

And with 24 letterwinners back, the energy was palpable from the start on Tuesday.