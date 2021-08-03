PREP FOOTBALL: Traditional opening day has players, coaches excited for 2021 season

With 20-plus years as a head coach, Bob Hepp is no spring chicken when it comes to the start of the prep football season.
Admittedly, the second-year Pardeeville coach isn’t the biggest fan of the early August start; however, after the COVID-19-caused cluster that was the 2020 season, Tuesday’s state-wide season kickoff was a welcome return to normalcy. The excitement was certainly familiar as all teams across Wisconsin teed things up at the same time for the first time in two years following the split 2020 campaign.
“It’s everything for a lot of our players – it’s opening day, it’s helmets back on the heads, its heat, it’s energy, it’s loud,” Beaver Dam second-year head coach Brock Linde said. “It’s a great day to be out here, that’s for sure. We’re just thrilled to have the opportunity to play.”
After losing that true “first day” feeling last year — the 2020 fall season began on Sept. 7 while the alternate fall season kicked off on March 7, both with school already in session — Fall River/Rio coach Cody Schultz appreciated getting back to work at the traditional starting point.
“To just be out here today and have a true first day where we can ease into our learning — we can progress slowly so everybody knows what’s going on, and make sure there’s a thorough understanding, is awesome,” he said.
The return also allowed for teams to reinstate some things of years past, including in Portage under coach Shane Haak. Despite participating last fall, the Warriors’ three-day training camp lock-in, appropriately named “Hotel Haak,” was shelved due to the team being in school.
The temporary boardinghouse at John Muir Elementary was re-opened on Tuesday, much to the delight of both the Warriors players and coaches.
“I think that was one of the things that was missed a little bit last year, that we have a little more time to have that team camaraderie,” Haak said. “And we enjoy being around our guys, so it’s an exciting time of year.”
“I think they’re happy that it’s just getting back to normal. I think they’re enthused to get going and have an honest to goodness shot of getting everything in, trying to practice everything and step forward as a team,” Hepp added of the traditional start.
Baraboo coach Steve Turkington certainly noticed that same excitement among his Thunderbirds, and for good reason. Baraboo put together one of its best seasons in recent memory last year going 7-2 overall and winning just its third playoff game all-time.
And with 24 letterwinners back, the energy was palpable from the start on Tuesday.
“The energy was good,” Turkington said. “I felt like the kids, with the seniors being a bigger, better group, they know what’s going on and they’re good leaders. Everything flows better because they kind of take the lead and the other kids follow their lead. So the pace was really fast, sharp and crisp. It was really good.”
While there was lofty enthusiasm at every practice, teams took different approaches. The Golden Beavers and T-Birds both opted to kick off their day in the morning in order to try to beat the heat, while the doors of “Hotel Haak” opened at noon before the Warriors finally hit the practice field at 3:15.
Fall River/Rio and Pardeeville also practiced later in the afternoon and into the early evening.
The pace of play was relatively slow for everyone, especially given the fact the teams must practice with solely helmets for two days before three days of helmets and shoulder pads after that. That five-practice window is designed so teams can focus on conditioning before getting going with full pads.
After losing his first true off-season with the Bulldogs last season, Hepp and his staff focused “heavy on the teaching end of things.” Turkington and the T-Birds also got back to the basics, while Linde followed suit in Beaver Dam “working on extensions of some of the things we were doing in our July camp.”
“It’s nothing real full team yet, but there was a lot of good effort and a lot of good enthusiasm out here,” Linde added.
Haak saw similar results with the Warriors as they looked to build off a great offseason, and Schultz happily watched as the Rebels quickly ratcheted things up after a slow start. At the end of the day, what mattered most is the fact football is back.
“The most important part is that this is best part of the kids’ day. This has to be the best part of the coaches’ day because it’s the time we deal with kids,” Schultz said. “And you want to make it the best part of their day, because when they have a great day and when they learn stuff and when they find it valuable, they’re going to come back enthused.
“I remember when I was a kid, and so do all the coaches, where, ‘Man, do we love sports.’ If they can go out and they can have fun for three hours with their friends — an hour of just doing chalk talk and then a two-hour practice — and they can’t wait to come back tomorrow, that’s fun.”