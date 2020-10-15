PREP FOOTBALL: Uncertainty headed into this week's top game between M/P/GL and Westfield

All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Game of the Week
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (0-0) at Westfield (0-1)
The TigerSharks haven’t played yet this season and the Pioneers haven’t played since a 36-8 loss to begin the season.
That means both sides have very little to go on entering this Week 4 match-up, and the uncertainty of how well each team will play is very intriguing — which is why this is the game of the week.
The TigerSharks will have their hands full on defense going up against Hunter Goodwin and Carter Stauffacher. Goodwin ran for 69 yards and a touchdown in that season-opening loss, while Stauffacher carried the ball 14 times for 59 yards.
Westfield quarterback Trey Gray is a question mark for the Pioneers. He struggled against the Chiefs in Week 1 — completing 2-of-6 attempts for just 14 yards and an interception.
Meantime, the TigerSharks are coming off a 3-6 season and finished 1-5 in the Trailways Large Conference. Now they’re in the South Central Conference along with Westfield because of the WIAA’s football-only realignment plan that took effect this season.
Other area games
Sauk Prairie (0-3) at Portage (1-2)
Since edging past Reedsburg 13-7 to open the season, the Warriors haven’t found much success. They suffered a narrow 31-26 loss to Watertown the following week and then got throttled by Madison Edgewood last week.
Good news is next up on the docket is Sauk Prairie and the Eagles haven’t won a game all season. They lost 43-16 to the Goslings last week and 41-6 to Reedsburg in Week 2. They began the season with a 21-3 loss to Baraboo.
The Eagles haven’t done much on offense or defense. They’re averaging 8.3 points a game, have only thrown for 276 yards and have rushed for just 188 yards and two scores.
The Warriors will try and make it another tough week for quarterback Ethan Gibbs, who’s thrown for 238 yards and four interceptions. And on paper, running backs Damien Wright-Rodriguez (69 rushing yards) and Wilson Uselman (39) don’t pose much of a threat, either. Gibbs has also rushed for 43 yards.
The offense for the Warriors is doing a little better, averaging 17.7 points a game. Isaac Paul has proven to be a little injury prone as he’s gotten hurt two out of the three weeks this season and has only thrown for 26 yards and two interceptions. His backup, Gavin Thompson, has completed 60% of his passes for 173 and a score.
Starting running back Junior Bazaldua has rushed for a team-high 234 yards and a score while Ethan Bleich has gained 104 yards and a team-high four scores.
Mauston (2-1) at Wisconsin Dells (2-1)
The Chiefs slaughtered Juneau Dodgeland, 40-0, in the Trojans’ season opener last week. A good dose of quarterback Barrett Witt (54 passing yards, 2 TDs; 52 rushing yards) and running back Jaren Deering (93 rushing, 1 TD) did the trick for Wisconsin Dells.
Meantime this week’s opponent, the Golden Eagles couldn’t wake up in time last week to challenge Aquinas in a 36-22 loss. Aquinas had a 28-0 halftime lead that Mauston rallied back from — but it was a case of too little, too late.
Aquinas’ Will Cambio ran for 181 yards and three scores while teammate Joe Penchi had 92 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Mauston will have its hands full against a tough offensive attack that’s led by Witt and Deering.
The Chiefs will have to contend with running back Kraig Armstrong, who ran for 185 yards last week. Spencer Lehman completed 14-of-19 passes for 190 yards. His favorite target last week seemed to be Jack Luehman, who caught nine passes for 112 yards.
Horicon/Hustisford (0-1) at Cambria-Friesland (2-1)
The Hilltoppers look to keep the youthful MarshFalcons out of the win column, as HH opened its pandemic-shortened season with a 49-7 loss to Watertown Luther Prep last week.
The only bright side was Landon Hintz found Dylan Kuehl for a fourth-quarter touchdown pass, but by then it was far too late. Husticon was held to just 56 total yards (45 passing, 11 rushing).
The Hilltoppers are playing host to Horicon/Hustisford this week because players and coaches from Fall River/Rio are on their second week of quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The Hilltoppers are coming off a big 20-12 victory over Waterloo last week, thanks in large part to Kobe Smit’s brilliant play under center. He completed 70% (7-10) of his passes for 72 yards and touchdown. Owen Jones also had himself one heck of a game, rushing for 70 yards and a touchdown. Cade Burmania also had a touchdown run.
Husticon gave up 105 rushing yards last week, including 102 yards and a touchdown by quarterback Elijah Shevey. Jon Holtz also ran for 60 yards and a score.
That’s good news for a Toppers team that has a run-based offense They will rely on Smit and Jones to spark other running backs like Mason Hughes and Burmania to pick up some yards on the ground.
Pardeeville (0-1) at Waterloo (1-1)
The Bulldogs haven’t played since Week 1, when they lost to Cambridge, 45-24, due to COVID-19 issues. The Pirates, on the other hand, have two games under their belt.
The Bulldogs have some weapons at their disposal. Running back Devin Seth is the big one as he led the team with 81 rushing yards in the loss to Cambridge. Quarterback Peter Freye threw for 62 yards and two scores while also running for 51 yards and another touchdown. Ty Westbury ran for 41 yards and a touchdown. Westbury also caught a 2-yard pass for a touchdown.
Pardeeville will have to contend with a Pirates offense that is averaging 15.5 points a game. Waterloo edged by Palmyra-Eagle 19-18 to begin the season, but lost a tough one to the Toppers last week. Waterloo did not play in Week 2 because it’s scheduled opponent, Dodgeland, started the year late due to the pandemic.
