PREP FOOTBALL: Uncertainty headed into this week's top game between M/P/GL and Westfield

Since edging past Reedsburg 13-7 to open the season, the Warriors haven’t found much success. They suffered a narrow 31-26 loss to Watertown the following week and then got throttled by Madison Edgewood last week.

Good news is next up on the docket is Sauk Prairie and the Eagles haven’t won a game all season. They lost 43-16 to the Goslings last week and 41-6 to Reedsburg in Week 2. They began the season with a 21-3 loss to Baraboo.

The Eagles haven’t done much on offense or defense. They’re averaging 8.3 points a game, have only thrown for 276 yards and have rushed for just 188 yards and two scores.

The Warriors will try and make it another tough week for quarterback Ethan Gibbs, who’s thrown for 238 yards and four interceptions. And on paper, running backs Damien Wright-Rodriguez (69 rushing yards) and Wilson Uselman (39) don’t pose much of a threat, either. Gibbs has also rushed for 43 yards.

The offense for the Warriors is doing a little better, averaging 17.7 points a game. Isaac Paul has proven to be a little injury prone as he’s gotten hurt two out of the three weeks this season and has only thrown for 26 yards and two interceptions. His backup, Gavin Thompson, has completed 60% of his passes for 173 and a score.