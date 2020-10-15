PREP FOOTBALL: Uncertainty headed into this week's top game between MPGL and Westfield

All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Game of the Week

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (0-0) at Westfield (0-1)

The Phoenix haven’t played yet this season and the Pioneers haven’t played since a 36-8 loss to begin the season.

That means both sides have very little to go on entering this Week 4 match-up, and the uncertainty of how well each team will play is very intriguing — which is why this is the game of the week.

The Phoenix will have their hands full on defense going up against Hunter Goodwin and Carter Stauffacher. Goodwin ran for 69 yards and a touchdown in that season-opening loss, while Stauffacher carried the ball 14 times for 59 yards.

Westfield quarterback Trey Gray is a question mark for the Pioneers. He struggled against the Chiefs in Week 1 — completing 2-of-6 attempts for just 14 yards and an interception.

Meantime, the Phoenix are coming off a 3-6 season and finished 1-5 in the Trailways Large Conference. Now they’re in the South Central Conference along with Westfield because of the WIAA’s football-only realignment plan that took effect this season.