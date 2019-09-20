WISCONSIN DELLS — When Westfield hit the field for the first day of practice back in early August, the Pioneers had just 20 players suit up. That number was down to 16 when Westfield headed to Wisconsin Dells on Friday night, with two of the missing players being key contributors.
Injured starting running backs Weston Hoffa and Omar Ortiz didn't play against the Chiefs, and Westfield lost three more players to injury during the game, which proved to be way too much for the Pioneers to overcome, as host Wisconsin Dells cruised to a 49-0 victory in a South Central Conference game.
“They’re both two-way starters, valuable kids,” Westfield coach Kirk Kangas said of Hoffa and Ortiz. “They were out this week; we knew that going in. We lost three more kids. ... We were down to 13 kids.”
Westfield (0-5, 0-3 SCC), which played a junior varsity-only schedule in 2017 due to low numbers, had been doing a good job of hanging with teams so far this season. The Pioneers lost to Nekoosa 34-26 two weeks ago, and lost at Wautoma last week 21-8.
But Westfield was unable to keep up with the Chiefs. Wisconsin Dells (2-3, 1-2) scored on all of its possessions in the first half on its way to taking a 42-0 lead at the break, setting up a running clock for the second half.
Wisconsin Dells senior Brett Hirst had a huge game for the Chiefs. He scored four touchdowns in the first half, hitting paydirt on runs of 25 and 45 yards, while also hauling in a 52-yard pass from junior quarterback Barrett Witt. Hirt’s fourth touchdown came just before the end of the first half when he returned a punt 55 yards to the end zone.
Wisconsin Dells also got a 19-yard touchdown run from Witt and a 45-yard interception return for a score by senior linebacker Marty Koenig in the first half. The Chiefs made it 49-0 by opening the second half with a scoring drive that was capped by a 22-yard touchdown run from junior running back Jacob Hunkins.
Westfield was able to put a drive together in the second half, only to have it stall near midfield. On fourth-and-13, senior Camden Stampfl took a fake punt and bolted toward the first down marker, coming up just a yard short of the sticks at the Wisconsin Dells 43.
Kangas gave credit to his kids for playing the game, though many had to switch positions because of the injuries.
“Guys were totally out of position,” Kangas said. “But I couldn’t be more proud of the kids. They put a great effort in. They kept playing and they didn’t quit.”
