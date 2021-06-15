PREP FOOTBALL: Wallace hired to coach Sauk Prairie

Sauk Prairie High School athletic director Josh Boyer announced Tuesday that the district has hired Randy Wallace as its head football coach.

Wallace recently served as an assistant offensive and defensive line coach under former head coach Clay Iverson, who stepped down this winter due to family reasons related to his long commute from the Milwaukee area to Prairie du Sac. Boyer expects Wallace, who has also spent eight years as the president of Sauk Prairie Youth Football, to hit the ground running in his new role.

“We are excited to add someone with Randy’s experience and connection within the youth and high school coaching ranks, and someone with a strong passion and desire to see Sauk Prairie football be successful,” Boyer said when announcing the hire. “He knows our kids, school and community well and is looking forward to serving our kids in this new leadership position.

“We are pleased to add Randy to our coaching staff and are looking forward to seeing the football program grow and develop under his leadership.”

Wallace, who is Sauk Prairie’s third coach since Scott Mirkes resigned prior to the 2017 season, will take over a team that has been up and down the last two years.