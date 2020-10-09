PREP FOOTBALL: Watertown drops Sauk Prairie to 0-3; Reedsburg can't hang on to late lead

The Sauk Prairie football team's struggles continued Friday night.
The Eagles' first possession ended with a safety, and things snowballed from there in a 43-16 road loss to Watertown in Week 3 of the prep football season.
The first big play of the night came from Sauk Prairie (0-3), which got an interception from Damien Wright-Rodriguez and took over possession deep in its own territory. Watertown (2-1) snuffed out the ensuing run, however, and Brian Kronquist notched a safety to give the Goslings a 2-0 lead with 5 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Goslings drove right back down the field, getting a first-down run from Dylan Sippel to get back in scoring range. They punched it in the end zone this time, as Caleb Huff took a shotgun snap and ran left for an 11-yard touchdown. Branden Fischer tacked on the extra point to give Watertown a 9-0 lead with 1:42 to play in the opening quarter.
Sauk Prairie crossed midfield on its ensuing possession, but eventually turned it over on downs. The Eagles' defense forced their first punt of the night, but their offense couldn't get anything going and the Goslings struck again. Taylor Walter scored on an 8-yard touchdown run that give Watertown a 16-0 lead with 7:25 to play in the half.
It appeared as though the Goslings would take that lead into halftime, but Huff found Oliver Meyers for a reception down to the Sauk Prairie 32-yard line. That was close enough for Fischer, who made a 48-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining to give Watertown a 19-0 halftime advantage.
It was more of the same in the second half, starting when Kronquist intercepted a pass on Sauk Prairie's first drive. The Goslings turned it into points, as Huff threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Christian Rhodes to stretch the lead to 26-0 with 6:24 to go in the third.
Sauk Prairie's next possession ended in their first touchdown of the season. Ethan Gibbs completed a 79-yard pass before the Eagles punched it in from 1 yard out to pull within 26-8 with 5:43 to play.
But there was no slowing down Watertown. Fischer added a 30-yard field goal, Nate Kehl intercepted a pass, and Sippel ran for a 1-yard touchdown and a 7-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 43-8 with 10:11 remaining.
The Eagles' offense got moving on the ensuing possession. Wright-Rodriguez took over at quarterback and completed a pair of passes to Owen Diehl. He also ran for a first down on a drive that ended on Tyler Uselman's 14-yard touchdown run with 6:42 remaining. Wright-Rodriguez ran right for a 2-point conversion that brought the score to 43-16.
The Eagles ended the game on the 2-yard line after Wright-Rodriguez completed a pass to Gibbs before nearly running it in on the final play of the night.
Sauk Prairie will go back on the road next week to play Portage (1-2), which suffered a 55-14 home loss to Madison Edgewood (2-1) on Friday.
Tomah 28, Reedsburg 24
Tomah (1-1) scored 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points to hand Reedsburg (2-1) a 28-24 loss on the road.
