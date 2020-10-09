PREP FOOTBALL: Watertown drops Sauk Prairie to 0-3; Reedsburg can't hang on to late lead

The Sauk Prairie football team's struggles continued Friday night.

The Eagles' first possession ended with a safety, and things snowballed from there in a 43-16 road loss to Watertown in Week 3 of the prep football season.

The first big play of the night came from Sauk Prairie (0-3), which got an interception from Damien Wright-Rodriguez and took over possession deep in its own territory. Watertown (2-1) snuffed out the ensuing run, however, and Brian Kronquist notched a safety to give the Goslings a 2-0 lead with 5 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Goslings drove right back down the field, getting a first-down run from Dylan Sippel to get back in scoring range. They punched it in the end zone this time, as Caleb Huff took a shotgun snap and ran left for an 11-yard touchdown. Branden Fischer tacked on the extra point to give Watertown a 9-0 lead with 1:42 to play in the opening quarter.

Sauk Prairie crossed midfield on its ensuing possession, but eventually turned it over on downs. The Eagles' defense forced their first punt of the night, but their offense couldn't get anything going and the Goslings struck again. Taylor Walter scored on an 8-yard touchdown run that give Watertown a 16-0 lead with 7:25 to play in the half.