Week 1 of the prep football season certainly produced a few surprises for area teams. One of those surprises came from a Portage squad that not only snapped a 14-game losing streak for the program, but did so by picking up the Portage’s first shutout victory since 2012.
Another surprising game unfolded in Princeton, where the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake co-op knocked off defending Division 6 state champion Iola-Scandinavia, 28-22 in overtime.
Now as we prepare for Week 2 of the season, we can start to find out if those teams can continue the momentum from their season-opening wins. Here is a look at this week’s area gams:
Portage (1-0) at Monroe (0-1)
The Shane Haak’s era with the Portage Warriors couldn’t have gotten off to a better start, as his team dominated from start to finish on its way to a 32-0 win over Fort Atkinson. It was Portage’s first win in a season opener since it beat Waupun in 2007. Portage held the Blackhawks to just 43 total yards and senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. rushed for 148 yards and a score on 19 carries in the victory, which ended the program’s 14-game losing streak. Portage’s defense forced a pair of turnovers -- including an interception Matthew Miles returned 28 yards for a touchdown -- and had eight sacks in the shutout win. Monroe is coming off a 21-20 loss to Sauk Prairie. In that game, Monroe was trailing 21-0 before rallying to cut the lead down to a single point with 2 minutes, 54 seconds remaining. A unsuccessful two-point conversion try prevented Monroe from taking a late lead, and the Eagles held on from there. Against Sauk Prairie, Monroe senior QB Max Golembiewski completed just five passes and had two interceptions, but those completions went for 130 yards. Senior WR JT Seagraves had three catches for 103 yards for the Cheesemakers.
Lodi (1-0) at Wisconsin Dells (1-0), 6 p.m. Thursday
Lodi’s defense dominated in a 14-0 vitory over Delavan-Darien last week, holding the Comets to just 100 yards of total offense, including just 13 yards on the ground. The Lodi defense was also responsible for one the Blue Devils’ two touchdowns as junior DB Luke Beckwith’s 41-yard interception return sealed the victory in the fourth quarter. Lodi senior RB/LB Colton Nicolay also had a big game, rushing for 114 yards and a touchdown on offense, while forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass on defense. Lodi is facing a Wisconsin Dells team that was impressive in its 42-6 win over Richland Center. The Wisconsin Dells defense was responsible for a pair of safeties and an interception return for a touchdown by Patrick Hoving in the win. Wisconsin Dells also scored on special teams, getting a 66-yard kick return for a touchdown by Brett Hirst.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (1-0) at Westfield (0-1)
That might not have been a more surprising result in Week 1 than Montello/Princeton/Green Lake’s 28-22 overtime victory over defending Division 6 state champion Iola-Scandinavia. The winning score in overtime for the Phoenix came when senior QB Buxton Toutant threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to his younger brother, sophomore WR Juneau Toutant. The younger Toutant had a pair of catches for 71 yards in the win. The Phoenix rushed the ball for 214 yards in the win, led by 91 yards on 13 carries by senior RB Abe Postler. The MPGL defense had four interceptions in the game, including two from Juneau Toutant. The Phoenix will try to go to 2-0 against a Westfield team that had just 121 yards of offense in a 32-7 loss to Randolph last week. Fifty-nine of those yards came on a touchdown pass from junior QB Trevor Gray to senior WR Kade Kangas in the fourth quarter.
Poynette (1-0) at Adams-Friendship (0-1)
Poynette senior RB Brayden O’Connor had a big day for the Pumas in their 24-16 win over Waterloo last week, finishing with 223 yards of total offense. O’Connor’s 138 rushing yards led a Poynette running game that totaled 224 yards on the ground in the win. O’Connor and the Pumas could be in store for another big game, as they are going against an Adams-Friendship team that gave up 445 yard of total offense, including 289 yards on the ground, in a 54-0 loss to Lakeside Lutheran last week. In the loss to Lakeside Lutheran, the Green Devils threw to the ball 26 times, but only completed 11 of them, while also throwing a pair of interceptions.
Randolph (1-0) at Pardeeville (1-0)
Pardeeville is coming off a 28-22 overtime victory over Cambria-Friesland last week. Sophomore RB Derek Lindert scored three touchdowns in the win, including the game-winner on a 4-yard run on the first possession of overtime. Lindert finished with 158 yards on 29 carries. Junior QB Peter Freye and junior QB Nicholas Burns both played for Pardeeville last week, and each signal caller led a scoring drive during the game. Pardeeville has won its last six matchups with Randolph. The last time the Rockets beat Pardeeville was a 25-8 win in 2012. Randolph was stingy on defense last week, piling up nine sacks in a 32-7 win over Westfield last week, including four from junior DE Jax Rataczak and two each from senior DE Brady DeVries and senior DL Bryce Wojta. The Rockets also got an 80-yard interception return from junior DB Jordan Tietz in the win over the Pioneers. Randolph rushed for 195 yards against Westfield last week, but seven different players carry the ball, with junior RB Matt Dykstra leading the way with 44 yards on four carries.
Independence/Gilmanton (0-1) at Fall River/Rio (0-1)
Fall River/Rio’s first game as a co-op didn’t go as hoped, as the Rebels finished with negative-1 rushing yard in a 26-14 loss to Almond-Bancroft. In the loss, the Rebels did find some success in the passing game, as senior QB Carson Richardson completed 12 of 17 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. On Friday, the Rebels will play their first varsity game on their new football complex in Fall River against and Independence/Gilmanton team that lost 35-0 to Boyceville last week. In the loss, Independence/Gilmanton had a hard time moving the ball on the ground, finishing with just 56 rushing yards on 38 carries for an average of just 1.5 yards per carry.
Cambria-Friesland (0-1) at Dodgeland (1-0)
Cambria-Friesland is coming off its loss to Pardeeville, but there were some bright spots in the defeat for the Toppers. Senior wing back Carter Smits not only scored the game’s first touchdown on a 38-yard run, but also had a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown. Junior WR Cade Burmania also showed his big-play ability when he broke free for a 63-yard touchdown pass from senior QB Joseph Pulver to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Things don’t figure to get any easier for the Toppers on Friday, as they face a Dodgeland team that rolled to a 42-20 win over Deerfield last week. If Cambria-Friesland wants to knock off the Trojans, they will certainly have to find a way to stop senior RB Nate Oestreich, who rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns last week, while also hauling in a 20-yard touchdown pass in the victory.
