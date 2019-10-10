All games are 7 p.m. Friday
Game of the week
Lodi (6-1, 2-1) at Lake Mills (6-1, 3-0)
Lodi’s road to winning the Capitol North Conference hit an unexpected bump with its 14-10 loss to Columbus last week. A win on Friday for Lodi, and the Blue Devils are in position to earn a share of the league title, but with a loss, they will be knocked out of title contention. Columbus became the first team this season to score two touchdowns against Lodi, with the second touchdown coming with 6:21 left in the game, giving the Cardinals their first lead of the night. Sophomore RB Lucas Heyroth rushed for a season-high 109 yards last week for Lodi and scored his team’s lone touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter. Lake Mills has scored 44 or more points in all three of its Capitol Conference games this season, including last week’s 49-14 win over Lakeside Lutheran. The L-Cats offense is led by junior QB Adam Moen, who has thrown for 300 or more yards in a game four times this season, including last week, when he completed 32 of 42 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns. On the season, Moen has completed 63.3 % of his passes for 1,906 yards, 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
Other area games
Horicon/Hustisford (6-1, 4-0) at Pardeeville (4-3, 3-1)
Pardeeville became playoff eligible with its 14-9 victory over Dodgeland last week, and can keep its Trailways Large Conference title hopes alive with a win on Friday. In last week’s win over Dodgeland, sophomore RB Derek Lindert had another big game, rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown. He is now just 20 yards short of reaching 1,000 rushing yards on the season, as he has 980 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. Lindert has scored at least one touchdown in every game this season. Senior RB Daniel Wohlfert had his best game since returning to the team’s lineup in Week 4. He finished with 87 rushing yards on 14 carries. Pardeeville’s defense, which is giving up just 13.3 points per game, is led by senior DL Gage Walker, who has a team-high 71 tackles on the season. Horicon/Hustisford rolls into Pardeeville on a six-game winning streak. The MarshFalcons have scored 40 or more points three times during that stretch, including last week, when it beat Parkview/Albany 41-12. Horicon/Hustisford is led by senior QB Dylan Schmitt, who has completed 69 of 111 passes this season for 1,073 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Schmitt is also his team’s top running threat. On the year, Schmitt has run for 807 yards and nine touchdowns. Horicon/Hustisford can clinch at least a share of the Trailways Large Conference title with a win on Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Fall River/Rio (3-4, 1-3) at Cambria-Friesland (3-4, 1-2)
Cambria-Friesland enters on a two-game losing streak after last week’s 54-14 loss to Oshkosh Lourdes, but still has plenty play for. The Toppers can become playoff eligible with a win over Fall River/Rio on Friday and a win at Randolph in the season finale next week. Fall River/Rio can’t get to three conference wins because next week’s season-finale is a non-conference game against Menominee Indian, so the Rebels won’t become playoff eligible this season, forcing them to instead play the role of spoiler. The Rebels ended a two-game losing streak with last week’s 36-14 win over Deerfield. In the win, Fall River/Rio rushed for 340 yards, including 177 yards and two touchdown from senior RB Nick Larson and 139 yards and two scores from senior RB Teagan Prochnow. The Rebels also recorded six sacks in last week’s win, including two each from sophomore DL Colten Pergande and sophomore DL Gavin Wodill.
Lakeside Lutheran (3-4, 1-2) at Poynette (2-5, 0-3)
Poynette’s losing streak reached five games with last week’s 26-21 loss to Watertown Luther Prep. In the loss, junior QB Noah Stark had his best game since taking over the starting job, throwing for 145 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Senior RB Brayden O’Connor rushed for 125 yards last week. It was the first time he cleared the 100-yard mark since Poynette’s 54-0 win over Adams-Friendship in Week 2. O’Connor has 526 yards and three touchdowns on the ground this season for the Pumas. Poynette was knocked out of playoff contention with last week’s loss, but Lakeside Lutheran is still holding out hopes of returning to the playoff, but will need to win its final two games of the season to make that happen. Lakeside Lutheran only scored two touchdowns in last week’s loss to Lake Mills, but both came on long plays. The first score was a 70-yard TD pass from senior QB Matt Davis to junior WR Tersony Vater. The second score came on a 64-yard run by Vater.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (3-4, 1-3) at Dodgeland (2-5, 1-3)
After opening the season with two straight wins, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake lost four of its next five games, including the last three in a row. The latest loss was a 21-6 loss to New Glarus/Monticello last week. In the loss, senior fullback BJ Konkel returned to the field after suffering an injury in the previous week’s game against Pardeeville, and ended up leading the Phoenix in rushing with 94 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Konkel also caught four passes for 49 yards and had a team-high 12 tackles at linebacker. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake’s playoff hopes are still alive. The Phoenix would need to win their final two games to qualify for the postseason. Dodgeland features the Trailways Large Conference’s leading rusher in senior RB Nate Oestreich, who cleared 1,000 yards on the season with last week’s 72-yard effort in a loss to Pardeeville, giving him 1,025 yards on the season. The Trojans are also holding onto thin playoff hopes, needing wins in their final two game to qualify for the postseason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)