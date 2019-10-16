All games are 7 p.m. Friday
Game of the week
Cambria-Friesland (4-4, 2-2) at Randolph (6-2, 2-2)
The playoffs basically start a week early for Cambria-Friesland and Randolph, as the Hilltoppers and Rockets face off in a must-win game to qualify for the playoffs. Cambria-Friesland kept its playoff hopes alive with a 46-15 victory over rival Fall River/Rio last week. In the win, the Toppers rushed for 461 yards as a team, led by senior RB Max Raymond, who had 210 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries. It was the fourth straight game Raymond has rushed for more than 100 yards. He now has 1,041 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground this season. Junior WR Cade Burmania also topped 100 yards on the ground in the win, rushing for 132 yards and a score. Cambria-Friesland has qualified for the playoff in each of the last six seasons. Randolph is trying to qualify for the postseason for the second straight season. The Rockets are led by junior QB Brayden Haffele, who has passed for 341 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 340 yards and eight scores on the ground. Cambria-Friesland’s rushing attack could face a challenge against the Randolph defense as the Rockets have yielded just one 100-yard rushing performance all year.
Other area games
Lodi (6-2, 2-2) at Lakeside Lutheran (4-4, 2-2)
Just two weeks ago, Lodi looked like it was on its way to possibly winning the Capitol North Conference. Now after back-to-back losses to Columbus and Lake Mills, the Blue Devils need a victory on Friday just to qualify for the postseason and keep their 18-year postseason streak alive.. Lodi’s defense gave up just 36 points through the first seven weeks of the season, but was gashed for 42 in last week’s loss to Lake Mills. In that defeat, the Blue Devils gave up 303 yards and five TDs through the air to the L-Cats. Lodi senior RB Colton Nicolay rushed for 150 yards in the loss and is now just 19 yards short of hitting 1,000 yards for the season. The last time Lodi missed the playoffs was 2000. Lakeside Lutheran kept its playoff hopes alive with a 35-7 win in Poynette last week and can also qualify for the postseason for a third consecutive year with a win on Friday. The Warriors are led by senior QB Matt Davis, who has thrown for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns with just six interceptions on the season. The man to watch on defense for Lakeside Lutheran is senior LB Logan Pampel, who leads the Warriors in tackles with 65, and tackles for loss with nine.
Poynette (2-6, 0-4) at Columbus (5-3, 2-2)
After opening the season with non-conference wins over Waterloo and Adams-Friendship, Poynette has lost six in-a-row. The latest loss was last week’s 35-7 defeat to Lakeside Lutheran. In conference play, the Pumas are giving up nearly 39 points per game. In last week’s loss, Poynette senior QB Jackson Elsing returned after a leg injury that forced him to miss the previous three games. Elsing’s return had mixed reviews however, as he did throw for 91 yards, but also threw a pair of interceptions. Poynette’s top offensive weapon is senior RB Brayden O’Connor, who has a team-high 589 rushing yards, and also leads in receiving yards with 263. The Pumas are going to miss the playoffs for a fifth straight year but can play spoiler against the Cardinals in their final game as members of the Capitol North. Columbus’ playoff hopes appeared to be pretty dim after losses to Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills to open conference play, but a surprise win over Lodi, followed by last week’s 14-7 win over Watertown Luther Prep, has Columbus in position to reach the postseason with a win. The Cardinals are led by junior RB Caden Brunell, who has 985 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground this season. Brunell also has a team-leading 76 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks on defense. Senior DB Alex Campbell had six interceptions this year for the Cardinals. Columbus is trying to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Pardeeville (4-4, 3-2) at Markesan (4-3, 3-2)
Pardeeville was shutout for the first time all season last week when it lost 38-0 to Horicon/Hustisford. In the loss, sophomore RB Derek Lindert rushed for 126 yards, giving him 1,106 rushing yards on the season. The Bulldogs defense has been pretty stout all season, holding opponents to just over 16 points per game, even after giving up 38 points last week. Pardeeville and Markesan have both qualified for the playoffs, but can improve their seeding with a win. Markesan was originally scheduled to play Sturgeon Bay last week, but instead had the week off after the Clippers moved to eight-man football early in the season. The Hornets enter on a two-game losing streak following losses to Horicon/Hustisford (24-22) and Palmyra-Eagle (35-14). Pardeeville’s rushing attack will have to deal with Markesan senior DL Bryce Friday, who leads with Hornets with 14 tackles for loss.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (3-5, 1-4) at Palmyra-Eagle (6-2, 4-1)
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake saw its losing streak reach four games with a 42-24 loss to Juneau Dodgeland last week. In the loss, junior RB Collin Schueler rushed for a season-high 131 yards and a touchdown for the Phoenix. Senior QB Buxton Toutant also had a good game in the loss to the Trojans, throwing for 151 yards and two touchdowns, including a 79-yard touchdown pass to senior RB BJ Konkel. Stopping the run continues to be a problem for the banged-up MPGL defense. The Phoenix gave up 410 rushing yards to Dodgeland last week, including 337 yards and four touchdowns to senior RB Nate Oestreich. Palmyra-Eagle enters the game still in the hunt for a share of the Trailways Large Conference title. The Panthers would not only need to beat MPGL on Friday to make that happen, but hope Dodgeland can also upset conference-leading Horicon/Hustisford. The Panthers feature a pass-first attack, led by senior QB Brandon Wilde, who has completed 196 of 327 passes for 2,221 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
Menominee Indian (2-6) at Fall River/Rio (3-5)
Rio/Fall River has already been eliminated from playoff contention and is coming off a 46-15 loss to Cambria-Friesland. In that game, the Rebels were led by senior RB Nick Larson, who rushed for 103 yards and two scores on 15 carries. It was the second straigh game Larson rushed for over 100 yards. On the season, Fall River/Rio is led on the ground by senior RB Teagan Prochnow who has 628 yards and eight touchdowns. In the air, junior WR Jacob Rowe leads the Rebels. He has caught just 17 passes on the season, but four of them went for touchdowns and he is averaging 18.5 yards per reception. Menominee Indian enters on a four-game losing streak, including a 66-0 loss to Pittsville last week. The Eagles are led by senior QB Tiger Dixon, who has thrown for 1,138 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Sophomore WR Andre Corn is Dixon’s top target. He has 31 catches for 544 yards. Corn also has a team-high 81 tackles from his defensive back spot on defense.
