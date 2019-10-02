MAUSTON — The margin for error for the Wisconsin Dells football team is now zero. If the Chiefs are going to get back to the playoffs this season, they now need to win their final three games, thanks to a 16-8 loss to Mauston last Friday night.
Mauston (3-3, 3-1 South Central Conference) stood tall defensively in the latter stages of the fourth quarter to hang and beat Wisconsin Dells (2-4, 1-3).
The two teams traded turnovers on downs on the first three drives of the game before Mauston drew first blood. The Golden Eagles were aided in their efforts by a slew of Wisconsin Dells penalties on the scoring drive. The Chiefs were called for pass interference, a late hit and defensive holding, helping lead to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mauston senior quarterback Cade Hall to senior tight end Gage Kobylski with 3:17 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Wisconsin Dells junior quarterback Barrett Witt was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety that gave Mauston a 9-0 lead. On the ensuing Mauston drive, Hall connected with junior wide receiver Hayden Goodman on a play-action pass for a 5-yard touchdown that extend the lead to 16-0.
The score remained 16-0 until early in the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs finally got on the board with a 25-yard touchdown run by senior Marty Koenig. The two-point conversion run failed, making it a 16-6 game.
On the following Mauston drive, Koenig sacked Hall in the end zone to tally a safety and cut the deficit to 16-8. Suddenly, it was only a one-possession game.
Wisconsin Dells drove deep into Golden Eagle territory in an attempt to get the tying score, but a fourth-down completion came up short of the sticks and Mauston took over at its own 9-yard line.
The Golden Eagles picked up a pair of first downs to help bleed valuable time off the clock, but the Chiefs came up big with an interception on a third-down pass to set up shop near midfield.
Wisconsin Dells moved into Mauston territory, but a sack on fourth down ended the threat with only 1:19 remaining. The Chiefs forced Mauston to punt and used their timeouts to get the ball back, but had to drive 71 yards in 17 seconds.
There would be no miracle touchdown for the Chiefs as the Golden Eagles held on for the win.
For Wisconsin Dells, Koenig ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and Witt completed 5 of 15 passes for 65 yards while also adding 71 yards on the ground on 17 rushes. Senior Brett Hirst tallied four catches for 56 yards.
Junior running back Kraig Armstrong III led the way for the Golden Eagles out of the backfield, putting up 83 yards on 18 carries. Hall completed 7 of his 11 passes for 40 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Wisconsin Dells took the loss despite a 243-132 advantage in total offense.
The Chiefs will now need to win their final three games to return to the postseason. They will get to work on accomplishing that on Friday, when they play at Adams-Friendship. Wisconsin Dells will then host Nekoosa on Oct. 11 for a rare 6 p.m. start time, before finishing up at Black River Falls on Oct. 18.
Wisconsin Dells 0 0 0 8 — 16
Mauston 7 9 0 0 — 16
MA — Kobylski 11 pass from Hall (Oliver kick), 3:17, 1st.
MA — Safety, 11:50, 2nd.
MA — Goodman 5 pass from Hall (Oliver kick), 8:33, 2nd.
WD — M. Koenig (run failed), 10:26, 4th.
WD — Safety, 8:56, 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — WD 12, MA 8. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WD 46-204, MA 25-115. Passing yards — WD 65, MA 40. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WD 5-16-1, MA 7-11-1. Penalties-yards — WD 9-70, MA 7-44.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: WD, M. Koenig 20-103. MA, Armstrong 18-83.
Passing: WD, Witt 5-15-1-65. MA, Hall 7-11-1-40.
Receiving: WD, Hirst 4-56. MA, J. Luehman 3-21.
