During a Week 4 trip to play Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, the Wisconsin Dells football team was steamrolled by the Red Hawks, giving up over 500 rushing yards in a 68-13 loss.
The following week, the Chiefs got to experience what it was like being on the other end a similar game, as they romped to a 49-0 victory over an undermanned Westfield team in a South Central Conference game at Wisconsin Dells on Friday night.
Wisconsin Dells (2-3, 1-2 SCC) scored on all six of its possessions in the first half, getting four scores from senior receiver Brett Hirst, on its way to a 42-0 halftime lead. It was exactly the type of game the Chiefs were looking for according to coach Scott Flood.
“We put some new little wrinkles into the offense to prepare for what they were going to run defensively, and it worked right away,” Flood said. “They couldn’t stop it, left and right.”
Hirst gave the Chiefs a 7-0 lead after Wisconsin Dells forced Westfield (0-5, 0-3) to punt on the game’s first possession. His first score Came when he lined up behind center, took the snap and got around the corner and bolted up the left sideline for a 25-yard score. Hirst helped set up his first touchdown with a nice punt return.
Just less than 4 minutes later, Wisconsin Dells struck again, and this time it was junior quarterback Barrett Witt that got loose for a 19-yard scoring run. Freshman kicker Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk, who was a perfect seven of seven on extra-point tries, booted the point after through the uprights to give the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.
The first quarter ended with Hirst’s second touchdown of the night, when he got free for a 45-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0 with just 0:02 left in the quarter.
Westfield’s first four possessions all ended with punts. Following the fourth punt, Hirst would score his third touchdown of the night when he got behind the Pioneer defense and hauled in a 52-yard touchdown reception from Witt to make it 28-0.
Westfield’s fifth possession didn’t end in a punt, but that was because Wisconsin Dells senior linebacker Marty Koenig intercepted a Trevor Gray pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown that made it 35-0. The Chiefs weren’t done scoring in the first half though, as Hirst scored his fourth TD of the night when he returned a Westfield punt 55 yards for a touchdown to make it 42-0 with 2:04 left in the half.
Wisconsin Dells would put the finishing touches on its victory by scoring on the opening possession of the second half. The 57-yard drive was finished off with a 22-yard touchdown run by junior running back Jacob Hunkins that made it 49-0.
Hirst finished with 208 yards of offense (112 rushing, 96 yards receiving) to go along with his fourth touchdowns.
“He’s an absolute dynamic player. He’s an athlete,” Flood said of Hirst.
Westfield entered the game with just 16 players in uniform. Starting running backs Weston Hoffa and Omar Ortiz were both injured the previous week in a loss to Wautoma and didn’t play against the Chiefs. Westfield lost three more players to injury during Friday’s game, which proved to be way too much for the Pioneers to overcome.
“They’re both two-way starters, valuable kids,” Westfield coach Kirk Kangas said of Hoffa and Ortiz. “They were out this week; we knew that going in. We lost three more kids. ... We were down to 13 kids.”
Westfield (0-5, 0-3 SCC), which played a junior varsity-only schedule in 2017 due to low numbers, had been doing a good job of hanging with teams so far this season. The Pioneers lost to Nekoosa 34-26 two weeks ago, and lost at Wautoma last week 21-8.
Wisconsin Dells took care of its business. Thanks to a 7-0 loss to Wautoma in its conference opener, followed by last week’s loss to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Wisconsin Dells finds itself in a position of needing victories in three of its final four games to become playoff eligible. Flood said his players are well aware of where they stand.
“They understand that they haven’t made the playoffs since 2012,” Flood said. “They understand that they could be the first group since then to do it. We haven’t won a playoff game since the 80s. The question is whether we do it or not.”
The Chiefs return to action this coming Friday with a game at Mauston, before playing at Adams-Friendship on Friday, Oct. 4.
