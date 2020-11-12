PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells excited about postseason opportunity in 2020

The 2020 prep football postseason is going to look a bit different than previous years.
For one, there’s only going to be two weeks of the playoffs, but with the same win-or-go-home mentality.
“They’re calling it a culminating event,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said. “It’s nice and quick, even though it’s really late for football. I coach basketball as well and we’ve got hoops right around the corner, but it’s nice giving the kids something to look forward to. We’re treating it like it’s a regular playoff game.”
Janke is preparing the second-seeded Chiefs to play host to third-seeded Richland Center — a team Wisconsin Dells has played against the previous two seasons.
“Our kids are excited. It’s something I find very unique in our team. They look forward to practice. They’re still having fun,” Janke said. “They’re definitely looking forward to it. We’ve just got to keep building off of some of our mistakes we keep having. Sometimes it’s one thing and sometimes it’s another thing. We’ll keep working towards that, but fundamentally, keep doing what we’re doing. Our kids are really excited and they’re hungry for more football, which is a good thing.”
The Chiefs gave the Hornets a 42-6 whooping to begin last season, and a 42-7 spanking the previous year. The two teams were supposed to meet in non-conference action to begin this season before the pandemic put the game on the shelf according to Janke.
But nonetheless, these two teams will be meeting again for the third year in-a-row.
“This year, they’re a very strong, quick team,” Janke said. “They kind of evolved over the years from what we’ve seen. They’ve got a nice, solid running back, a good quarterback that makes good decisions and a lot of big bodies up front. They’re definitely a different team than what we’ve seen in the past. We’ve got to be ready to match their physicality.”
The Hornets finished 2-2 this season and were led by two 6-foot junior running backs in Bryce Hillers and Aaron Davis. Hillers leads the team with 479 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries, while Davis has 258 yards and three scores on 55 carries.
Janke said last week’s battle of the trenches the Chiefs won over Viroqua to end the regular season was a good preview for the job ahead of them against the Hornets.
“We will want to establish the run. They’re going to want to establish the run and whoever wins up front is going to have the advantage,” Janke said. “They’ve got a big, physical, fast running back. He will give us fits between the tackles.”
And Hillers will definitely put the Chiefs’ defense to the test.
“I think their running back is very, very talented,” Janke said. “He will be able to hold us accountable for some of the mistakes we’ve been making all year, typically in the tackling game. He will definitely hold us accountable by running through arm tackles. If we try to tackle too high, he will be able to run through all that stuff. It’s definitely the run game is our main focus this week.”
Janke likes how well his defense has played the last couple of games. The Chiefs held Viroqua to 111 rushing yards and 91 passing yards, and they’ve only let up one touchdown the last two games — a 23-yard pass from Wautoma quarterback Sam Weiss to receiver Caleb Koats in the second quarter of a 14-7 victory on Oct. 23. The defense allowed Wautoma to rush for just 55 yards and throw for 86.
“Our run defense has really stepped up lately,” Janke said. “Against Wautoma, against Viroqua, the last two games have been very good for us with the stuff we’re doing. We’ll hope that momentum carries over and we’re able to continue to do that. We’ve got a pretty good game plan against the run and we’ll see how that goes this week.”
The Chiefs finished the regular season 4-2 overall and were highly competitive. The games lost — 22-7 to Adams-Friendship on Oct. 2 and 45-7 on Oct. 16 — the Chiefs averaged 78.5 rushing yards. But during the wins, the Chiefs ran for 218.8 yards a game.
“We’ve been talking to our kids, ‘Hey, we have our goals for a reason. We’re putting ourselves in a winning situation when we’re able to rush the ball more,’” Janke said. “That’s how important that offensive line is. In the four wins we’ve had, yes we’ve been very successful running the ball. In the two losses, we have not been. If you look at any football game in college, NFL or high school the good teams are winning because the can establish the run. You definitely need that option available.”
If the Chiefs can have similar success like they’ve had in their victories, then they could be moving on to play the winner between top-seeded River Valley and the fourth-seeded Green Devils.
“It gives the kids the experience we want going forward, establishing the direction of our program,” Janke said. “We know we were competitive this year. We built on some things and had a successful record. … It’s a tough bracket if you look at it. We’ve got four really good teams that really are hungry for postseason success. It’s definitely going to be a playoff atmosphere 100%.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
