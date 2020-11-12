PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells excited about postseason opportunity in 2020

But nonetheless, these two teams will be meeting again for the third year in-a-row.

“This year, they’re a very strong, quick team,” Janke said. “They kind of evolved over the years from what we’ve seen. They’ve got a nice, solid running back, a good quarterback that makes good decisions and a lot of big bodies up front. They’re definitely a different team than what we’ve seen in the past. We’ve got to be ready to match their physicality.”

The Hornets finished 2-2 this season and were led by two 6-foot junior running backs in Bryce Hillers and Aaron Davis. Hillers leads the team with 479 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries, while Davis has 258 yards and three scores on 55 carries.

Janke said last week’s battle of the trenches the Chiefs won over Viroqua to end the regular season was a good preview for the job ahead of them against the Hornets.

“We will want to establish the run. They’re going to want to establish the run and whoever wins up front is going to have the advantage,” Janke said. “They’ve got a big, physical, fast running back. He will give us fits between the tackles.”

And Hillers will definitely put the Chiefs’ defense to the test.