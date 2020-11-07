PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells gets over mistakes to edge past Viroqua 8-0

It doesn’t matter how ugly a team wins a game, it’s still chalked up in the W column when it’s all said and done.
And the Wisconsin Dells prep football team stands by the mantra because the Chiefs threw three interceptions – two in the red zone – a block in the back penalty that negated an interception return for a touchdown and one turnover on downs during Friday’s non-conference game against Viroqua.
But even with all the mental mistakes throughout the game, the Chiefs still prevailed, edging the Blackhawks 8-0 at Wisconsin Dells Middle School.
“A battle in the trenches – sometimes they get ugly, but, yeah, definitely not pretty,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said. “It was turnovers, turnovers, turnovers, which is relatively characteristic for us this year.”
The Chiefs (4-2) had done a tremendous job not throwing interceptions all season long. In that, the Chiefs had just two – both from Barrett Witt – all season long. However, during the second quarter starting quarterback Will Michalsky (2) and Witt (1) combined to throw three.
Two of them were committed in the red zone. The first one was on a 3rd-and-1 when Witt was intercepted by Nick Schneider at the Viroqua 9 with 9 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first half. The other one was on a 3rd-and-1 on the Viroqua 11 and Michalsky was intercepted by Benny Fergot with 2:37 left.
The offensive woes didn’t stop there for the Chiefs because that until turned the ball over on downs with just a few seconds remaining in the first half. On a 4th-and-4, Michalsky’s pass was incomplete and gave the ball to the Blackhawks, who then kneeled the ball at their own 7 yard-line.
“We don’t like to single people out,” Wisconsin Dells junior Matt Getgen said. “It’s a team game, so the entire team messed it up. It’s not on one player.”
Even with the problems on offense, the Chiefs still went into halftime up 6-0. That was thanks to a 59-yard strike by Michalsky to receiver Brooks Slack just 3:12 into the game. The point after try was blocked to keep the score at 6-0.
“That was a huge play,” Janke said. “That was something we picked up at practice. We ran it a couple of times and it worked. We figured we’d go with that and take a home-run ball right away. We were trying to get the momentum in our favor. We did that. It’s always nice to get a stop when we’re on defense first and then to come back and strike first. I thought it would lead to more, obviously, but we got to take it.”
Michalsky completed 6-of-16 passes for 147 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and ran for 52 yards off of 10 carries. His favorite target was Peyton Knaption who had three receptions for 41 yards. Receiver Silas Greendeer finished with one reception for 27 yards and Getgen caught one pass for 20 yards.
Even though the offense had its struggles, the defense stepped up. The Chiefs defense finished with one fumble recovery and one interception. It also forced the Blackhawks to commit three turnover on downs and punt away four times.
Schneider, who was also the Blackhawks’ starting running back, fumbled the ball at the Wisconsin Dells 8 with 5:33 left in the third quarter. It was picked up by Chiefs’ Peyton Knapton at the 8 yard-line.
And Blackhawks quarterback Eric Jerdee, who threw for 91 yards off of 5-of-17 passes, was picked off by Getgen near midfield, but a would-be touchdown return was negated due to a block in the back.
“Our defense backed us up,” Janke said of the way the defense performed considering the offense couldn’t hold into the ball. “It would be demoralizing if we couldn’t stop them, but when you’ve got a good defense, it keeps you in the game. Without the solid play of our defense, we obviously don’t win this game. I wouldn’t say demoralizing, but I would say the momentum switches back and forth, which makes it a 50-50 ball game.
“But when you’ve got a good defense that’s not going to break and give up points, it’s not demoralizing. It could’ve been in prior games. Against Mauston, yeah demoralizing. Against Adams-Friendship, demoralizing. But we’ve got our defense figured out.”
Specifically, the run defense has been stellar. The Chiefs held the Blackhawks to just 111 yards on the ground. They were led by Schneider who ran for 61 yards and Cale Anderson for 43.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” Getgen said. “We tried to stop everybody in the run game because we did have a couple games earlier in the season where we did really struggle. We just really focused on making sure we made stops on defense. That’s really where the core of our team really is.”
Schneider size and speed gave the Chiefs defense fits all game long, but Getben said, “If you just got low, he went down like a fly.”
It wasn’t just defense that shined for the Chiefs. Specials teams also had a spectacular play. The Chiefs had to punt the ball on a 4th-and-18 at their own 41 yard-line. But on the return, the Blackhawks tried to get fancy with a catch and pitch, but the ball went over the hands, and instead of getting the ball new midfield, the ball rolled all the way down to the Viroqua 1.
On the next play, Schneider was stuffed in the end zone by a heap of Chiefs’ defenders for a safety and two points, to put the Dells up 8-0 with 4:24 left in the game.
“For sure, that’s a huge play,” Janke said. “When they’re on the 1, you know where they’re going. It’s nice to be able to execute that. You know No. 29 is getting the football and he’s heck of a runner. It’s just good execution to get him in the backfield. I’m very proud of him for that play. That sealed it for us.”
The added points meant that if Viroqua did score a touchdown, the Blackhawks would have to go for two points. And try as they might, the Blackhawks saw a 11-play drive at the end of the game end on a 4th-and-14. Jerdee’s pass to Fergot went over his head in the end zone with just seconds left.
“In that final drive, all we were looking to do was prevent the big play,” Getgen said. “We can give them little stuff, knowing there was little time left on the clock. We were just looking to stop the big plays and eventually get the turnover on downs.”
The Chiefs offense took the ball and had Michalsky kneel it to end the game.
“It wasn’t very pretty,” Getgen said of the game. “It was a big game in the trenches. It was a very dirty game, not literally with penalties, but it was a gritty game. It’s great to see the team come together and pull through with a win.”
