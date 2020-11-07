PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells gets over mistakes to edge past Viroqua 8-0

Specifically, the run defense has been stellar. The Chiefs held the Blackhawks to just 111 yards on the ground. They were led by Schneider who ran for 61 yards and Cale Anderson for 43.

“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” Getgen said. “We tried to stop everybody in the run game because we did have a couple games earlier in the season where we did really struggle. We just really focused on making sure we made stops on defense. That’s really where the core of our team really is.”

Schneider size and speed gave the Chiefs defense fits all game long, but Getben said, “If you just got low, he went down like a fly.”

It wasn’t just defense that shined for the Chiefs. Specials teams also had a spectacular play. The Chiefs had to punt the ball on a 4th-and-18 at their own 41 yard-line. But on the return, the Blackhawks tried to get fancy with a catch and pitch, but the ball went over the hands, and instead of getting the ball new midfield, the ball rolled all the way down to the Viroqua 1.

On the next play, Schneider was stuffed in the end zone by a heap of Chiefs’ defenders for a safety and two points, to put the Dells up 8-0 with 4:24 left in the game.