It was a rough night for the Wisconsin Dells prep football team, as it gave up 542 yards rushing in a 68-13 loss to Gale-Ettirck-Trempealeau in a South Central Conference game on Friday night in Galesville.
Wisconsin Dells (1-3, 0-2 SCC) struggled to slow down the G-E-T running duo of Bryce Burns and Luke Vance. Burns rushed for 212 yards and scored two touchdowns on 13 carries, while Vance had 187 and four touchdowns on just 11 carries.
After G-E-T (3-1, 2-0) scored the game’s first four touchdowns, the Chiefs finally got on the board late in the second quarter, scoring on a 4-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Barrett Witt to junior running back Jacob Hunkins to make it 30-7.
The Red Hawks scored moments later on a 55-yard touchdown run by Vance to take a 38-7 lead, but the Chiefs responded with an 85-yard kickoff return by Brett Hirst to make it 38-13. Any hopes Wisconsin Dells had of getting back into the game were whipped out when G-E-T scored two touchdowns in the final 2:20 of the first half – on runs of 42 and 11 yards by Vance – to take a 54-13 halftime lead.
Wisconsin Dells finished with 148 yards of total offense in the loss, which was the third in a row for the Chiefs after a season-opening win over Richland Center. Witt completed 14 of 26 passes for 55 yards, with two interceptions and one touchdown.
The Wisconsin Dells rushing game struggled to get going. Hunkins finished with 30 yards on the ground on nine carries to lead the way. Wisconsin Dells finished with 75 rushing yards on 23 carries.
Riley Hess was the top receiver for Wisconsin Dells. he caught three passes for 36 yards.
Wisconsin Dells will try to ends its losing streak on Friday when it plays host to a Westfield program that is winless this season, and finished 0-9 last season.
