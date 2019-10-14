The Wisconsin Dells prep football team went scoreless in the second half, and in the process dropped its third game in a row, losing to Nekoosa 17-14 on Friday night in Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells did take a 13-10 halftime lead after quarterback Barrett Witt threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brett Hirst late in the second quarter, but the Papermakers pulled ahead for good when they scored the only touchdown of the second half on a 16-yard touchdown run by Trent Waltenberg, who led Nekoosa with 90 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Nekoosa struck first on a 3-yard touchdown run by Sawyer Kniprath to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Wisconsin Dells responded with a 9-yard touchdown run by Jacob Hunkins to tie the game at 7.
Nekoosa took a 10-6 lead with a 24-yard field goal before Wisconsin Dells took its first lead on the touchdown pass to Hirst.
You have free articles remaining.
Wisconsin Dells finished with 164 rushing yards in the loss, led by Marty Koenig, who had 97 yards on 20 carries, while Hunkins added 62 yards on 10 carries.
Witt completed 6 of 16 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Hirst caught five of those passes for 41 yards and a score.
Patrick Hoving and Jaren Deering led the defensive effort for the Chiefs. Hoving had a team-high 12 tackles, while Deering added 11 tackles and a sack.
Wisconsin Dells will finish its season on Friday at Black River Falls. The Tigers are coming off a 32-22 victory at Adams-Friendship on Friday. That win was the fourth straight for Black River Falls, and also made the Tigers playoff eligible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)