PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells relying on big offensive line group

First-year Wisconsin Dells head coach Mike Janke faces a lot of challenges as he tries to get his team ready for Friday’s season-opener in Westfield, not the least of which is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the start of the season and forced everyone to be more flexible as they deal with the possibility of the season being further delayed or even called off at a moment’s notice.
As challenging as Janke’s job has been, he has one major factor working in his favor as he tries to get the Wisconsin Dells back to its winning ways: A huge group of offensive linemen.
“I think it’s our biggest and deepest group since I’ve been in the Dells the last six years, just from what I’ve seen,” Janke said. “I think we got a lot of depth there, and we finally got pieces to play with. I looked over at our offensive line group and it’s by far our biggest position group, which is good.”
In past seasons, the Chiefs have struggled at times to find five quality offensive lineman who could play on Friday nights, which is probably a big reason they have struggled to win games. Under previous head coach Scott Flood the last two seasons, Wisconsin Dells won just five games, including just two games last season. In the three seasons under head coach Erik Rosholt from 2015 to 2017, the Chiefs won just four games.
The last time Wisconsin Dells qualified for the playoffs was in 2012.
Due to the delayed season, there will not be a true postseason this fall, so the Chiefs won’t be able to end their playoff dry spell, but that doesn’t mean they can’t set the program up for success in the coming years.
Janke thinks this year’s team could be the one to get things headed in the right direction. Janke coached the Wisconsin Dells junior varsity team the last two seasons, leading that team to a perfect 8-0 record last season. That team was led be a large sophomore class that now make the jump, along with their head coach, up to the varsity team.
“We got a lot of juniors that are playing varsity football for the first time,” Janke said. “They’ve seen success in the past, but now they’re moving all the way up. We’ll see how they adjust to that. Our junior class is probably one of our strongest classes talent-wise, so we will see if we can translate the success that they had to the varsity level.”
There appear to be some pieces in place for some success this season, staring with the offensive line. Seniors T.J. Houghton and Preston Backhaus are returning starters on the line, while juniors James Sampson and Dylan Conroy will likely join them up front this season.
After the first week of practice, Janke said the coaches were still trying to figure out who their best five offensive linemen were.
“We got some experienced guys coming back, and we also got some holes that we need to fill. But we have a lot of guys. We have some sophomores that might be able to fill those spots,” Janke said. “We got a lot of pieces to play with. There is a bunch of other juniors. There are a couple of other seniors that could get in there. We’re just working hard to find the right positions for them.”
At quarterback, Wisconsin Dells returns senior Barrett Witt, who started under center last year as a junior, but he isn’t a lock to keep the starting job this fall. Witt, who threw for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, faced a challenge from junior Will Michalsky for the starting quarterback job during early-season practices.
When Janke talked about his team’s QB battle on Sept. 11, he didn’t know who would be under center when the Chiefs were in Westfield on Friday.
“We have two of them. We have Barrett Witt, who is coming back from last year. He was the starter last year. And we have Will Michalsky, who is a junior coming up from that JV team,” Janke said. “We got a little bit of a battle going on there. I don’t know who it’s going to be. It’s a good battle. We got a senior who is determined to keep the spot and a junior that is determined to take that spot.”
Whoever isn’t playing quarterback will likely help the team at wide receiver. Other receiving options include senior Matt Hoving and juniors Peyton Knapton and Brooks Slack. Those receivers will have big shoes to fill, as the Chiefs lost Brett Hirst to graduation. Hirst led the Chiefs in receptions with 44, receiving yards with 538 and receiving touchdowns with three.
While the Chiefs don’t have a ton of experience at receiver, they do return a Jacob Hunkins at running back. Hunkins led the Chiefs in rushing each of the last two seasons. Last year he rushed for 390 yards on just 66 carries, good for an average of 5.9 yards per carry. Janke said Hunkins was one of the team’s hardest workers in the offseason.
Junior Matt Getgen will get the first crack at the fullback position and will also spell Hunkins at tailback.
Whoever is in the backfield, Janke hopes to feed him the ball a lot this season.
“We’re going to play a fullback pistol offense, so we’re going to try to establish the run game and use our strengths that we see as positives for us,” Janke said.
On defense, the Chiefs hope to improve on a squad that gave up just over 24 points a game during a four-game losing streak to end the season. The defensive line group that will help lead that charge includes Hunkins, junior Pierce Allen, as well as Aiden Ubersox and Elijah Leonard.
At linebacker, the Chiefs will expect Getgen to lead the way along with Brooks Slack and Christian Baxter. In the defensive backfield. Michalsky and senior Jaren Deering are penciled in at safety, while Hoving and Witt will get the first chance to play at cornerback.
Janke said normally the goal for the season would be to win a conference championship and make it to the playoffs, but those things will go out the window this season.
It’s a different year,” Janke said. “Our goal is to just come ready every day and get better and take advantage of the opportunity that we’re given.”
