PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells relying on big offensive line group

“We got some experienced guys coming back, and we also got some holes that we need to fill. But we have a lot of guys. We have some sophomores that might be able to fill those spots,” Janke said. “We got a lot of pieces to play with. There is a bunch of other juniors. There are a couple of other seniors that could get in there. We’re just working hard to find the right positions for them.”

At quarterback, Wisconsin Dells returns senior Barrett Witt, who started under center last year as a junior, but he isn’t a lock to keep the starting job this fall. Witt, who threw for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, faced a challenge from junior Will Michalsky for the starting quarterback job during early-season practices.

When Janke talked about his team’s QB battle on Sept. 11, he didn’t know who would be under center when the Chiefs were in Westfield on Friday.

“We have two of them. We have Barrett Witt, who is coming back from last year. He was the starter last year. And we have Will Michalsky, who is a junior coming up from that JV team,” Janke said. “We got a little bit of a battle going on there. I don’t know who it’s going to be. It’s a good battle. We got a senior who is determined to keep the spot and a junior that is determined to take that spot.”