The Wonewoc-Center/Weston co-op is no stranger to change. That’s good, because the changes aren’t stopping anytime soon.
The Silver Wolves welcome in new head coach Joey Ladika this season, who replaces John Benish at the helm. Benish previously spent over 30 seasons as Wonewoc-Center’s head coach before retiring in 2007. Over a decade later, he returned to the sidelines to take over the co-op following the departure of previous head coach Tom Hoile.
Benish is gone once again and Ladika is in, looking to jumpstart a co-op that has struggled to find any traction in its three years of existence.
Since Wonewoc-Center and Weston joined together as a co-op in 2016, the Silver Wolves are just 3-25 overall. They posted a 1-8 record in 2016 and 2017 before going 1-9 last year, with the one win comina via forfeit. In the penultimate week of the 2018 season, North Crawford had to forfeit its game with Wonewoc-Center/Weston. The Silver Wolves then lost a game they rescheduled that week against Brookfield Academy, 21-6.
Turnout is expected to be around 30 in 2019 for the co-op. Ladika and his coaching staff are tasked with molding that roster into an improved unit on both sides of the ball.
Last season, the Silver Wolves surrendered 39.4 points per game while scoring only seven points per contest. The fewest points they allowed in any game was 21. The most points they scored in any one game was 16 and they were shut out three times in the last four weeks.
The job ahead is far from easy, but, with a solid amount of returnees at his disposal, Ladika isn’t shying away from high expectations.
“My expectation is to make the playoffs,” Ladika said. “That’s what we’ve been talking about since our summer camp and since I got hired — our opportunity to make the playoffs.”
If the Silver Wolves are going to make a jump toward playoff contention as a co-op, it’s now or never. Starting next year, the two schools will undergo another round of change when the co-op splits and both Wonewoc-Center and Weston make the transition to 8-player football.
The two schools are far from the only ones in Wisconsin to make the move to 8-player football in recent years. High school football participation numbers have steadily declined both statewide and nationwide over the past decade. For schools with consistently lower numbers that still want to field a football team, reduced-player football has become an increasingly viable option.
In Wisconsin, 8-player football returned in 2012 with 19 teams across the state. The number of teams has only increased in the years since. During the upcoming season, there is expected to be 42 different schools fielding an 8-player football team. In 2020, that number is projected to jump up to 49 teams statewide, including Wonewoc-Center and Weston.
Last year, the WIAA hosted its first-ever 8-player football state tournament featuring eight teams. The postseason in expected to expand to 16 teams down the road as more schools join the fray. Currently, only teams with a three-year enrollment average of 200 students or fewer are eligible for the playoffs. Both Wonewoc-Center and Weston fit that criteria.
Ladika admits that he’s a bit disheartened by the impending split and transition to 8-player football because he believes the two schools could have a promising future if they continued to play together.
“It’s disappointing, to tell you the truth, because I think we could be a lot more competitive as a co-op,” Ladika said. “But like I told the kids at the beginning of the year, we’re all in this year. Make the playoffs and go from there.”
Weston has 15 postseason appearances to its name in program history, with the last coming in 2015. Wonewoc-Center has never made it to the playoffs.
A marked improvement is needed if Wonewoc-Center/Weston is going to punch a postseason ticket this year, but it would obviously be a satisfying way to bid farewell to the co-op before going their separate ways and beginning a new chapter for their football programs.
