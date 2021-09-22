PREP roundup: Necedah wins big against Brookwood

Landon Murphy threw for 157 yards and a pair of scores as he led the Necedah prep football team to a commanding 20-16 Scenic Bluffs Conference victory over Brookwood last Friday.

The win puts the Cardinals at 4-1 overall and a three-way tie for second place with Cashton and Luther in the league standings at 2-1.

Necedah will play the Eagles this week to move up in the standings.

The Cardinals were led by Stephen Daley with 59 rushing yards while Mehki Baradji had 47 yards and one touchdown. Josiah Hansen led with five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. Chris Fowler also had one touchdown reception for 13 yards.

Hansen’s day didn’t end on offense. He kept busy on defense, leading the Cardinals with 16 total tackles while Brandon Fuller had 14 and Dominic Bohn had 13. Fowler also recorded an interception on the day.

The Cardinals defense allowed 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Brookwood’s Jaydon Koltermann led with 88 yards and a touchdown. Dan Peterson also had 64 rushing yards and a score.

