PREP roundup: Necedah wins big against Brookwood

Landon Murphy threw for 157 yards and a pair of scores as he led the Necedah prep football team to a commanding 20-16 Scenic Bluffs Conference victory over Brookwood last Friday.
The win puts the Cardinals at 4-1 overall and a three-way tie for second place with Cashton and Luther in the league standings at 2-1.
Necedah will play the Eagles this week to move up in the standings.
The Cardinals were led by Stephen Daley with 59 rushing yards while Mehki Baradji had 47 yards and one touchdown. Josiah Hansen led with five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. Chris Fowler also had one touchdown reception for 13 yards.
Hansen’s day didn’t end on offense. He kept busy on defense, leading the Cardinals with 16 total tackles while Brandon Fuller had 14 and Dominic Bohn had 13. Fowler also recorded an interception on the day.
The Cardinals defense allowed 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Brookwood’s Jaydon Koltermann led with 88 yards and a touchdown. Dan Peterson also had 64 rushing yards and a score.
New Lisbon downed by Bangor, 35-20
The Rockets (3-2, 1-2) only trailed by 14 at halftime in last Friday’s Scenic Bluffs Conference game, but the Cardinals (4-0, 3-0) ran away with the victory in the second half.
New Lisbon’s Ashton Pfaff threw for 43 yards, a touchdown and an interception on eight of 15 passes. He led the team with 51 rushing yards and a touchdown as well.
Chris Hart ran for 47 yards and Nikita Schankle had 44 yards on the ground.
New Lisbon couldn’t stop Bangor’s ground game. Mathieu Oesterle led the team with 172 yards and a touchdown while Tanner Jones ran for 109 yards and a team-high three touchdowns.
Bangor’s Ashton Michek threw for 41 yards and a touchdown.
New Lisbon will try to get back to winning when they travel to Cashton. Meanwhile, Bangor has Royall this week.
Royall bloodied by Luther, 22-6
Bryce Gruen had the Panthers’ (2-3, 0-3) lone touchdown in Friday’s Scenic Bluffs Conference loss to the Knights (3-2, 2-1). It was a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
He led all runners with 141 rushing yards.
Royall’s quarterback Gunnar Wopat threw for 60 yards. Meanwhile, Luther quarterback Dillon Yang threw for 102 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Luther’s Tanner Bass ran for 68 yards as well.
Royall will host Bangor this week.
Wonewoc-Center/Weston dismantled by Belmont, 44-7
The Wolves (0-3, 0-3) could only get one touchdown in Friday’s 8-man football action as they lost big time to the Southern Conference rivals Braves (3-1, 3-1).
Danny Roehling ran for a 66-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Wolves allowed Belmont’s Waylon Palzkill to throw for 113 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 104 yards and two touchdowns. John Burbach also ran for 80 yards and a touchdown.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Mauston sweeps by Wautoma
The Mauston prep girls volleyball team swept Wautoma, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20, in a South Central Conference victory on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles will play at Westfield tonight.
Mia Quit led the team with 13 kills and six assists. Erin Cauley led the Golden Eagles with 25 assists while Maddie Quist blocked two kill attempts.
Brie Eckerman and Anna Kudick finished with three aces for the Golden Eagles as well.
Wonewoc-Center sweeps Brookwood
The Wolves were led by Nicole Totzke with 10 kills as they swept the Falcons 25-16, 25-20, 25-22.