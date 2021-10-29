'Propelled' by Week 3 win over perennial state power, Mayville hopes for another big upset Friday

“And now he’s embracing the role of going to outside linebacker because he’s athletic enough to cover guys, and he’s big and he’s got great speed.”

Senior Cadon Hardesty is another one who’s switched position. He was an outside linebacker last year; now, he’s a defensive back, leading Mayville in interceptions with four.

The list goes on and on. And the combined versatility has helped Mayville hold opponents to an average of 13.5 points per game.

Two years ago when a lot of these same players were also starting, out of necessity because of a dearth of upperclassmen in the program, such success would have been hard to imagine.

The Cardinals were 2-7 in 2019.

But Hilber, who led Columbus to the Div. 5 state quarterfinals in 2015 and 2016 during a stint as head coach there from 2013-2016 and also had a run of sustained success at Necedah prior to taking the Columbus job, took the reins in 2020 and things have turned around quickly.

Mayville is hoping its most recent loss, the 18-13 defeat to Campbellsport in a game the Cardinals trailed 18-7 in the second quarter before digging in and giving themselves a chance to rally, can be a springboard to a deep postseason run.