'Propelled' by Week 3 win over perennial state power, Mayville hopes for another big upset Friday

Winning isn’t always everything.
In Week 1 of the prep football season, Mayville suffered a 38-20 loss to Cedar Grove-Belgium — nothing to brag about by any means, but it was against one of the top programs in the state over the last decade-plus.
“When the game was over,” Mayville coach Scott Hilber said, “I saw enough real positive things that I felt pretty confident that we’d be a pretty decent club this year.”
He was right.
And he didn’t have to wait long for validation.
Following an easy 40-0 Week 2 victory over a Horicon/Hustisford team currently mired in a significant rebuild, the Cardinals notched a signature victory in Week 3 — a 35-28 win over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, another of the top programs in the state with nine state titles since 2002, after giving up 21 first quarter points.
“When you’re going up against a perennial, not just conference contender but a state contender, like Springs, and they respond like that? That tells you a lot about the psychology of the kids,” Hilber said. “That was a huge turning point in the season.
“To say that I was thrilled to be playing Springs in Week 3, I’d be lying to you, because we weren’t — we were hoping to be able to play them later in the year when we kind of got ourselves figured out as a team. But that propelled us forward and it really helped carry our confidence through the rest of the season.”
A season that now sees Mayville’s biggest challenge yet: A match-up with Lake Country Lutheran (10-0), the top-ranked team in Division 5 according to the state coaches poll, Friday night in Hartland in the second round of the playoffs.
The Cardinals (8-2) are clearly the underdog.
But they’re a dangerous underdog — a No. 5 seed by the thinnest of margins after suffering an 18-13 loss to Campbellsport in Week 9, robbing them of the outright Flyway Conference championship and instead creating a three-way tie between themselves, Springs and Campbellsport.
With the WIAA’s new way of seeding the football playoffs — no longer done in a meeting with the other coaches in the respective eight-team pods but instead done via a computer model — the Week 9 loss cost Mayville a No. 2 or 3 seed.
Campbellsport got a No. 3 seed in Div. 5 and should it beat second-seeded Racine Lutheran in the second round and Mayville pulls off the upset over LCL, that would mean the Cardinals and Cougars would meet again in next week’s state quarterfinals.
Springs, meanwhile, got a No. 3 seed in Div. 6 and plays Cedar Grove-Belgium this week.
“The bottom line was, we had a three-way tie in conference and it came down to who led the most quarters,” Hilber said when asked if he felt slighted by the seeding process. “With that in mind, technically, as far as seeds go with the WIAA, we are considered the third team in our conference. That’s just the way it is.
“You’ve got to accept it and respect it, and we have. We’ll move forward.”
Which is exactly what Mayville did in the first round of the playoffs, hitting the road and — powered by a combined 235 rushing yards and six rushing TDs from juniors Blake Schraufnagel (130 and two) and Andrew Thom (98, three), and senior Braedon Vollmer (seven, one) — easily upsetting fourth-seeded Brookfield Academy, 49-13.
Those three running backs have for the most part been Mayville’s workhorses this fall, pulling the carriage to the tune of 275.4 rushing yards per game.
But the ground attack has gotten a big assist from the passing game.
Quarterback Addison Mittelstadt has completed 51.6 of his attempts with 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions, good for a 111.8 passer rating.
“He can make all the throws, whether it’s short or long. And he’s pretty accurate with the long ball, too,” Hilber said. “And we’ve got guys who can go up and catch it.”
That’s allowed Mayville to average just over 100 passing yards per contest — a means to an end, as it turns out.
“We love the opportunity of throwing when we want to and not when we have to — we’ll throw early in game in situations where we might not have to, but we’ll do it because we want to open things up and keep defenses off-balance,” Hilber said, adding that because the ground game has been so effective as a result of the way they’ve employed the passing game, the Cardinals haven’t needed to throw it as much as he’d like to do so.
As good as Mayville’s offense has been, it’s the defense that may very well be the linchpin.
“We have a lot of versatile and unselfish players,” Hilber said.
Case in point: Zane Vetter.
The junior, who’s second on the team in tackles and has five tackles for loss, has rotated between defensive end and inside linebacker.
“And quite frankly,” Hilber said, “he’s an All-Conference caliber player at both positions.”
Vetter is the only two-way starter in the trenches for Mayville, although not on every snap.
“We rotate him with another junior guard every other series to give him a blow and build depth,” Hilber said. “But I don’t know if he necessarily needs to come off the field all the time because his motor runs pretty high.”
Vetter is just one of many players on defense who have switched positions often, either as they’ve matured after starting as freshman or sophomores or because the game-plan in a given week dictates.
“Brad Bushke, for example,” Hilber said of the 6-foot-4 junior, who leads the team in TFLs this fall with 10. “He was probably our best defensive player two years ago, as a freshman on the defensive line. He played great. He was undersized but he’s athletic and covers a lot of ground.
“And now he’s embracing the role of going to outside linebacker because he’s athletic enough to cover guys, and he’s big and he’s got great speed.”
Senior Cadon Hardesty is another one who’s switched position. He was an outside linebacker last year; now, he’s a defensive back, leading Mayville in interceptions with four.
The list goes on and on. And the combined versatility has helped Mayville hold opponents to an average of 13.5 points per game.
Two years ago when a lot of these same players were also starting, out of necessity because of a dearth of upperclassmen in the program, such success would have been hard to imagine.
The Cardinals were 2-7 in 2019.
But Hilber, who led Columbus to the Div. 5 state quarterfinals in 2015 and 2016 during a stint as head coach there from 2013-2016 and also had a run of sustained success at Necedah prior to taking the Columbus job, took the reins in 2020 and things have turned around quickly.
Mayville is hoping its most recent loss, the 18-13 defeat to Campbellsport in a game the Cardinals trailed 18-7 in the second quarter before digging in and giving themselves a chance to rally, can be a springboard to a deep postseason run.
“Like I always tell the leaders of our team, ‘When things are good you’ve got to be great. And when things are bad, you’ve got to be great,’” Hilber said. “And I think they got the message — they took it to heart. They responded really good. I really loved how they played in the first round of the playoffs — I loved our attitude and energy, and the confidence the kids came back with.
“Composure has been a big word that we’ve said over and over now for the last week, week and a half. I think the message has stuck. We know if we find ourselves in that position again — and we’re going to — that we will respond better.”
Odds are, he’s right — there likely will be some adversity Friday night.
The Lightning are the top-ranked team in Div. 5 for a reason. They’re really good.
But Hilber and his lieutenants aren’t shying away from the challenge.
“I love it. Weeks like this, we’re not afraid to throw anything at the wall and see if it sticks. We’re not going to change our identity — we are who we are and that’s what makes us successful — but for me as a coach, and I’ve been doing this for a long enough time, I live for the playoffs. I love going up against great teams and having that challenge of being able to rise up,” Hilber said. “
“As far as we’re concerned, the pressure is all on them and none of it’s on us. We’re going to have a great week of practice and we’re going to have a great time going into Friday night.”
GALLERY: Action from Flyway Conference game between Mayville and Campbellsport on May 1, 2021
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.