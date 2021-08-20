Randolph football rolls by Rosholt in opener, wins 36-6

RANDOLPH — A fast start on offense and a stingy defense proved to be more than enough to give Randolph a victory in its season opener. The Rockets scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions, and only gave up a special teams touchdown on a kick return on their way to a 36-6 win over Rosholt on Friday night in Randolph.
Senior quarterback Nate Kok and senior running back Traiton Lininger both rushed for a pair of scores to lead the Rockets on offense.
Kok got the scoring started when he pushed through the center of the line on a quarterback keeper for a 1-yard touchdown run. Junior Bryce Rataczak ran in the two-point conversion to give Randolph an 8-0 lead. The scoring drive, which lasted just under 5½ minutes and covered 67 yards, was kept alive when Randolph converted a first down on a fourth-and-5 run near midfield.
The Hornets only went backwards on their first possession before punting the ball back to Randolph. Lininger helped set up Randolph’s second score when he returned the punt all the way to the Rosholt 13. Just a few moments later, Lininger cut through the center of Rosholt’s defense for a 6-yard touchdown run that gave Randolph a 14-0 lead.
On the two-point conversion, Kok threw a strike to senior Sam Grieger to make it 16-0 with 2:29 left in the opening quarter.
The two first-quarter touchdowns were exactly the start the Rockets were looking for.
“We kind of hang our hat on that,” Randolph coach Tom Chase said. “We like to get the ball early. Last year, I think if I remember right, out of nine games we played, I think we scored six times on the first possession. So we did that again tonight. We want to try to put pressure on them by getting the ball and doing what we can.”
Another Rosholt punt would give the ball back to the Rockets on their own 20. It took Randolph just over 4 ½ minutes to go 80 yards, with Lininger running it in from 2 yards out for his second score of the game. Sophomore Jonathon Alva kicked in the extra point to make it 23-0 with 7:56 left in the first half.
One of the only highlights of the night for the Hornets followed Randolph’s third touchdown, as senior Skylar Filtz took the ensuing kickoff up the middle of the field before cutting left and down the sideline for an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown to make it 23-6.
Randolph’s second special teams miscue came on the next possession. After the Hornets stopped the Randolph offense for the first time, the Rockets lined up to punt the ball away. The punt never happened though, as the snap sailed over the punter’s head, and all he could do was throw the ball away for an incomplete pass, giving the Hornets the ball at the Randolph 32 with 5:30 left in the half.
Randolph’s defense stood up to the challenge, and forced the Hornets to attempt a 37-yard field goal which was blocked by senior Travis Alvin to preserve Randolph’s 17-point lead heading into the half.
In the second half, Randolph’s defense continued to dominate, forcing a pair of turnovers. First it was senior Nolan Drews that intercepted Rosholt quarterback Isaac Mlodik late in the third quarter. Then in the fourth quarter, Randolph junior Jared Prager recovered a Rosholt fumble to help put the exclamation point on the victory.
Chase was impressed with the way his team’s defense extinguished the Hornets, led by Alvin at linebacker.
“Both of their quarterbacks didn’t have a lot of varsity experience, so we wanted to try to put some pressure on them, which we were able to do,” Chase said. “And we had to cover in the back end, which we did much better than last week (at the scrimmage), so that was an improvement. We made some adjustments this week, which really helped a lot.
“Travis is going to be our leader in the middle. I don’t know how many tackles he had, but I’m sure he had a lot. He’s just a good player. He played well tonight.”
Randolph’s offense continued to click in the second half. Rataczak’s 1-yard touchdown run made it 29-6 with 3:34 left in the third quarter. Then in the fourth quarter, Kok’s second TD of the night, this time on a 2-yard run, followed by Alva’s extra point, finished off the scoring for the night.
Randolph will try to improve to 2-0 next Friday night when it plays host to a Hilbert team that also won it’s opener. On Friday, the Wolves picked up a 14-0 victory over Brillion.