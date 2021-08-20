Randolph football rolls by Rosholt in opener, wins 36-6

“We kind of hang our hat on that,” Randolph coach Tom Chase said. “We like to get the ball early. Last year, I think if I remember right, out of nine games we played, I think we scored six times on the first possession. So we did that again tonight. We want to try to put pressure on them by getting the ball and doing what we can.”

Another Rosholt punt would give the ball back to the Rockets on their own 20. It took Randolph just over 4 ½ minutes to go 80 yards, with Lininger running it in from 2 yards out for his second score of the game. Sophomore Jonathon Alva kicked in the extra point to make it 23-0 with 7:56 left in the first half.

One of the only highlights of the night for the Hornets followed Randolph’s third touchdown, as senior Skylar Filtz took the ensuing kickoff up the middle of the field before cutting left and down the sideline for an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown to make it 23-6.

Randolph’s second special teams miscue came on the next possession. After the Hornets stopped the Randolph offense for the first time, the Rockets lined up to punt the ball away. The punt never happened though, as the snap sailed over the punter’s head, and all he could do was throw the ball away for an incomplete pass, giving the Hornets the ball at the Randolph 32 with 5:30 left in the half.