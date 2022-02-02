Randolph's Travis Alvin, Cassie Alsum sign on to play at next level

RANDOLPH — Senior Travis Alvin never thought he’d get an opportunity to play football at the University of Wisconsin after playing high school football at a small school like Randolph.

So when the Badgers came calling about a month ago, it was a dream come true for the tight end recruit.

And ultimately one he couldn’t pass up.

“This is something I’ve strived for as a kid,” said Alvin, who signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon. “As a little kid, this is something you dream of. Talking with my family, I decided that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m ready to grind every second of every day to get to be the best football player I can be. I think Madison has the best ability to make me the best football I can be.

“That’s the whole process on top of being one of the most prestigious schools around.”

Alvin only played tight end for one season for the Rockets. The 6-foot-6, 250 pound tight end caught 16 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns this past fall, helping Randolph to an 7-3 record, including 6-1 in Trailways West Conference play, and the program's fourth straight playoff appearance.

“I’m super raw because I’m less experienced,” Alvin said. “I played linebacker my whole life. It will definitely be a change.”

Alvin saw interest from eight schools, including his top three schools — the Badgers, Drake University and Winona State University. All but Wayne State University were recruiting him to play either tight end or defensive end. Alvin said Wayne State was the only school to recruit him as a linebacker.

“I was a bit shocked,” Alvin said. “I got to be 6-5, 6-6, I guess tight end or D-end is kind of my frame.”

So with only one year of experience at tight end, and the potential to work with former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator and recently hired play caller for the Badgers, Bobby Engram, as well as new offensive line coach Bob Bostad and tight ends coach Mickey Turner, Alvin couldn’t pass up the chance to work with a great coaching staff.

“Opportunity to play under that coaching staff, playing with that kind of player group, playing about 45 minutes from my house and my family can watch a Big Ten, power five conference,” Alvin said. “It’s definitely a dream come true. I think as I got to discussing it, it felt more and more like the right decision.”

Playing tough competition and games being an hour drive away were two reasons why Alvin said he liked the Badgers over Winona State and Drake when talking to his parents. The other deciding factor were the academics UW offers.

“I think I’ve got the build for it, the work ethic, the blue-collar work ethic,” Alvin said. “I think with the development up at that level, I could really become a very good football player for them and myself.”

Alsum signs up to play with UW-Parkside

Senior Cassie Alsum signed her letter of intent to play college volleyball with the Rangers.

Alsum stated that she likes the culture the Rangers have built and she loves the Kenosha County area.

“I have family in Kenosha and the campus was beautiful,” she said. “They also had all the academic things that I wanted (with criminal justice and phycology majors).”

Alsum said she chose a scholarship offer from Parkside over a plethora of schools, including UW-Platteville, Keiser University and Tiffin University.

“It was the least overwhelming option,” Alsum said. “I’m definitely really close to my family and friends. I wanted to be able to come home on weekends when I didn’t have anything. I didn’t want to have to, if I forgot something, take a plane ride home to go get it.”

Alsum will be playing as either a defensive specialist or an outside hitter.

“They want me to first start as a ball-control outside and then I would probably play more as a defensive specialist, and work my way to outside and all the way around, hopefully,” Alsum said.

Her Randolph volleyball coach Jeff Kohlbeck said he’s excited to see what she does at the next level as well.

“It’s awesome for the whole program,” he said. “The younger kids see that there’s a possibility if you put the hard work that she put in, you can get your dreams that you want to do in the future. It’s great. The girl deserves it. She worked super hard to get to this point. I’m really proud of her.”

