Randolph's Travis Alvin still weighing options on where he will play college football

Randolph’s Travis Alvin has been receiving a lot of attention since the high school football season started back in August.
The senior linebacker entered his final season with the Rockets with two college offers to play football at Ripon College and Winona State University. But after leading the team with 143 total tackles (84 solo), 22 tackles for loss and one interception that went for a touchdown, it not only helped the Rockets finish 8-3 overall and second in the Trailways Conference, it also helped him gain interest from seven other schools to play football.
“Yeah, it’s obviously exciting to hear it,” said Alvin, who saw coaches from Bemidji State University, Wayne State University, St. Norbert College, Clark University, Drake University, Northern State University and Upper Iowa University offer him either midseason or right after the football season.
“You get to hear these coaches tell you they want you so bad," Alvin said. "It’s obviously amusing to let them tell you how good you are and how much they want you.
“It’s definitely been interesting. It’s definitely been busy. I’ve been taking phone calls a lot and over nights. There are a lot of text messages I’ve been trying to keep up with. It’s been fun.”
Alvin has liked all the attention given to him by these schools that when Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer decided to retire from coaching following the conclusion of the 2021 season, he didn’t want to throw the Warriors’ offer off the table. That’s why Alvin will not be signing his Letter of Intent to play college football on the early signing period on Dec. 15, and instead wait until early January to make a decision after he visits with the new football coach.
“I wanted to make sure I knew every coach,” Alvin said. “I wanted to make sure every coach was available, I knew their strong suites, I knew what they wanted me for.
“So definitely talking with him will definitely give me a sense of, ‘Ok, I’ve met all these coaches, now who do I like the most? What program is best for me? What program is best for my family? What do they offer academically?’ It’s all those things. They all weigh in.”
Both Ripon and Winona State have been recruiting Alvin for the longest time, so he wanted to make sure that he gave the schools who’ve been recruiting him the time.
“They’ve been one of my top schools so far because they’ve recruited me for the longest and haven’t messed around with me,” Alvin said. “Ripon, I’ve been liking my time there. They’re in the talks right now. Everyone is in the talks, but those two have really been the longest.
“I’m not going to lie, I like every other school, so it’s kind of a tough decision right now. I’m trying to narrow it down to a couple schools that I like and decide from there by weighing out the pros and cons.”
Something else Alvin has to take into consideration is if he wants to play men’s basketball when he goes off to college. He’s a very good 6-foot-6 post player for the Rockets’ basketball team that’s currently averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists a game in three games thus far. He was a 2020-2021 first-team All-Trailways West Conference player after averaging 18.6 points and 10.4 rebounds a game as a junior.
He’s drawn attention as a basketball recruit to play at Ripon and St. Norbert.
“I worked really hard in the offseason,” said Alvin, who knew he’d gain all this interest from other coaches if he put the work in before the football season. “Obviously, I’ve changed my body a bit. I got a little taller and faster. My skillset, I’ve also started to work super hard with my diet, and see where it got me. And right now, I’m sitting on nine offers and I’m very appreciative of those offers.”
That is why at this point in time all offers are on an even platform until he talks with the eventual new Winona State football coach.
“Me and my parents, and my family, are going to start talking about it and narrowing it down,” Alvin said. “But right now, I’ve liked every coach I’ve talked to. I don’t dislike anybody, but definitely playing both football and basketball is super amusing to me.”
But now it’s getting down to crunch time and Alvin is starting to feel the pressure.
“A little bit. A little bit,” he said. “I know it’s time to start narrowing it down and start making decisions.”
