Randolph's Travis Alvin still weighing options on where he will play college football

“They’ve been one of my top schools so far because they’ve recruited me for the longest and haven’t messed around with me,” Alvin said. “Ripon, I’ve been liking my time there. They’re in the talks right now. Everyone is in the talks, but those two have really been the longest.

“I’m not going to lie, I like every other school, so it’s kind of a tough decision right now. I’m trying to narrow it down to a couple schools that I like and decide from there by weighing out the pros and cons.”

Something else Alvin has to take into consideration is if he wants to play men’s basketball when he goes off to college. He’s a very good 6-foot-6 post player for the Rockets’ basketball team that’s currently averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists a game in three games thus far. He was a 2020-2021 first-team All-Trailways West Conference player after averaging 18.6 points and 10.4 rebounds a game as a junior.

He’s drawn attention as a basketball recruit to play at Ripon and St. Norbert.