Rare football clash between Poynette, Pardeeville canceled due to COVID-19 issue
PREP FOOTBALL

Rare football clash between Poynette, Pardeeville canceled due to COVID-19 issue

Jimmy Heath (copy)

Poynette quarterback Jimmy Heath rolls out to pass during a game this past spring. The Pumas were forced to cancel their Week 2 game this Saturday against Pardeeville due to a COVID-19 issue among their team.

 CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS ARCHIVES

The first regular season football game this century between Columbia County foes Poynette and Pardeeville will have to wait another year.

After initially rescheduling the game to Saturday due to a COVID-19 issue among the Pumas, the schools officially canceled the game Friday morning.

“We tried to reschedule the game for Saturday due to COVID, but were unable to get it to work,” new Poynette athletic director Melissa Paynter wrote in an email to the Daily Register.

Paynter did not initially clarify why the rescheduled date was no longer feasible, but later confirmed the cancellation stems from the Pumas being considered close contacts.

According to Paynter, a player from Howards Grove, who Poynette beat last week, 23-22, has tested positive for COVID-19, making the Pumas close contacts. 

The game would have been the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Pumas since they last met in a WIAA Division 5 Level 1 playoff game in 2009. The Columbia County schools separated by just 14 miles haven’t played in the regular season since 2000 at the earliest.

While this week’s game is canceled, Paynter said the Pumas Week 3 contest will not be impacted. Poynette is scheduled to travel to Prairie du Chien for its South Central/Southwest Wisconsin Conference crossover game. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are slated to host Marshall in an Eastern Suburban Conference opener.

