Red redemption: Columbus football wins state championship over power Waukesha Catholic Memorial

MADISON — Senior Corbin Hynes had something to prove to himself.

The veteran kicker for the Columbus football team had a critical extra point blocked in the third quarter of Thursday’s WIAA Division 4 state championship game against Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

However, with snow falling and his team down by one with 4 minutes, 43 seconds to go, coach Andrew Selgrad walked up to Hynes on the sidelines and asked if he could make it under those conditions. Hynes never lost confidence in himself and trotted onto the field with his held high.

What he did next was make a 31-yard field goal that was about a foot over the cross bar to give the Cardinals a 23-21 lead and an eventual victory of the two-time defending champions at Camp Randall Stadium.

“I had all the confidence in myself to make that field goal,” Hynes said, “and I can’t thank my coaches enough for giving me the opportunity.”

It’s the Cardinals’ (14-0) third state title in program history. They won Division 4 state titles in 1990 and 1996, and was runner-up in 1995.

“It was our goal at the start of the year,” Columbus senior Collin Selk said. “We accomplished that goal and it feels real good. We’ve been saying all year, ‘Get each team out of our way.’ We got that final team out of our way tonight.”

The third state championship meant a lot for the Cardinals because it came against a Catholic Memorial team that had defeated them in the state semifinals 42-19 last season.

“I just wanted my revenge and I think the whole team was thinking the same thing,” Columbus junior Jefferson Mobry. “We just wanted to get our revenge and we knew we could beat them.”

The Cardinals were motivated, especially junior running back Colton Brunell, who ran for a game-high 186 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s the best,” Columbus senior Jaymeson Sullivan said. “He’s the best player in the state without a doubt. He played amazing. He’s able to power forward for more yards after he gets hit every time. We’re able to move the chains and we’re able to keep the clock moving and control the clock.”

Brunell put Columbus up 7-0 with a 3-yard touchdown run four seconds into the second quarter.

But the smiles quickly left the Columbus sidelines when Catholic Memorial junior Corey Smith started running wild on the Cardinals.

Smith, who is a highly touted Division I recruit, put the Crusaders (13-1) up 14-7 with touchdown runs of 61 yards and 17 yards at 5:03 and 1:12 left, respectively, before halftime.

“We could’ve tucked our tail a little bit when we went down 14-7 because Corey Smith is a really good football player,” Selgrad said. “That whole team is one heck of a talented team.”

Smith finished the game with 95 yards and two touchdowns.

“We knew he wouldn’t be as dangerous if we kept him in a box, so all week we’ve been working on if you keep him in the box, he’s not as dangerous if gets out in the open where he can explode and use those moves to get away from us,” Columbus senior defensive back Braxton Nachreiner said.

That didn’t stop Columbus from driving down the field and saw senior quarterback Nathan Cotter finesse a pass over a Catholic Memorial defender to Mobry for a 6-yard touchdown with three seconds left in the half.

The Cardinals received the second half kickoff and drove down the field for an 8-yard touchdown run with 8:45 left in the third, but Hynes had his point after attempt blocked by Catholic Memorial senior AJ Vranak to keep it at 20-14.

The Crusaders answered when senior quarterback Isaiah Nathaniel connected with senior receiver Bennett McCormick for a 49-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-20 with 35 seconds left in the third quarter.

Nathaniel threw for 142 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-16 passing. His lone interception happened with 11:18 left in the game when Nachreiner caught an overthrown pass at the Columbus 21.

It led to Hynes’ 31-yard, game-winning field goal.

But the Crusaders still had a couple of opportunities in the final four minutes of the game. But senior defensive back Ty Cowell forced a fumble that was picked up by senior defensive back Aren Ekern with 3:34 left on the first drive. On the final drive, the Columbus defense forced a turnover on downs with 42 seconds left.

“Our defense was amazing,” Cotter said. “We came up with big stops when we needed them. We converted on offense, but the defense really kept us in the game. We made big plays and forced that fumble.”

That’s when Columbus took a knee to run out the rest of the clock and claim a gold ball.

“Coming into this game, nobody was giving us a chance,” Sullivan said. “Our season started 53 weeks ago when we walked off that field of Big Foot. Now, to get this one back, it means everything.”