Reedsburg football rides momentum off turnovers to retain Old River Jug over Baraboo

REEDSBURG — Even after seeing a 13-point first-quarter lead escape his team’s grasp, Reedsburg prep football coach Calvin Zenz was self-assured in his defense.

“I had all the confidence our defense would hold tall and we’d be able to do what we wanted offensively,” he said.

The Beavers proved their second-year coach right two-fold Friday night, doubling up rival Baraboo in the second half and running away with a 41-27 win in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Millennium Field.

Reedsburg scored 21 third-quarter points off two forced fumbles and a blocked punt in the 135th meeting in the state’s oldest rivalry, taking the series lead 65-64-6, retaining the Old River Jug and becoming playoff eligible in the process.

“We’ve been building and putting in a lot of work, and people don’t always realize that,” Zenz said of last year’s 2-7 record. “When you’re rebuilding a program you’re always a little nervous coming in that second year, and for these guys to see the results — make the playoffs, be 6-1, keep the jug at home — it’s a huge deal and a huge momentum thing for us as we go forward.”

The Beavers (4-1 Mississippi Valley) immediately got some momentum coming out of the halftime break. After the Thunderbirds (5-2, 4-1) scored with 13 seconds left before halftime following a botched Beavers punt, Reedsburg forced a fumble on Baraboo’s opening drive of the second half and turned it into a 21-13 lead behind a 10-yard touchdown run and ensuing two-point conversion by senior quarterback Kevin Green.

Reedsburg forced another fumble on Baraboo’s next drive and scored on a 28-yard touchdown run by Devin Judd with 40 seconds left in the quarter for a 27-13 lead. The senior didn’t wait long to find the end zone again, this time on special teams as he was the beneficiary of a blocked punt.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Beavers blocked Ben Burgess’ punt, and after a carom off a Reedsburg player’s leg, Judd fell on the ball in the end zone with 13 seconds left for a commanding 34-13 lead.

“I don’t think it was really much adjustments as much as it was they were playing at a different level than we were. We just couldn’t match it,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “Certainly turning the ball over twice in the first two drives sets them up with a short field, but even then we can get a stop on defense and we just couldn’t.”

Added Judd: “We knew we struggled that last drive (of the first half), but then we came out and everything clicked.”

Judd wasn’t kidding. He and Green combine for all six of Reedsburg’s scores, including four rushing TDs, as the Beavers ruled the ground.

Both Judd and Zenz agreed that success starts up front.

“Our running back coach says, ‘The holes are going to be there. You just have to trust those guys in front of you,’ and the guys in front of us worked their (behinds) off all week and it shows in the game on Friday nights,” Judd said.

Said Zenz: “The big thing with those guys, and they’ve already started, is to understand the scheme.”

Baraboo eventually answered as senior Luke Vittengl had a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs, including a weaving 54-yard scamper on fourth-and-17. It wasn’t enough to bring back the jug but it helped the T-Birds overcome a poor start.

Reedsburg raced out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter on a 35-yard touchdown run by Green, who later found senior Trey Schinker on a 25-yard pitch-and-catch with 3:35 left in the opening quarter. Vittengl gave the T-Birds life with a 3-yard touchdown plunge with 9:20 left in the first half and found senior Ben Burgess just before halftime on a 2-yard pass, but after that it was all Beavers.

Reedsburg kept its MVC title hopes alive, but they’ll need some help from the T-Birds next week when they welcome league-leader Onalaska. Judd knows how big that would be for the program after finishing three games under .500, especially with a chance to end the regular season with just one loss.

“Last year we struggled; new program, people blame it all on that, but really we didn’t play as a team well,” he said. “This year everyone has come back, come closer and this would be huge for the program.”

As for the T-Birds, Turkington is confident the undefeated Hilltoppers coming to town for Homecoming will be a good motivator. He knows the group needs it.

“We didn’t have a great week of practice and we just are unfocused at times; it’s a young group so we’ve got to get our focus back and maybe this will wake guys up and say, ‘Hey, we’re not as good as we thought we were and we’ve got to work twice as hard to get back into this thing,’” he said. “Anything can happen and if we beat Onalaska it’s a three-way tie for the conference title, so our guys should be hungry.”