Relentless physical therapy has Wisconsin Dells' Dylan Warren ready for another big season

Like any good teammate, Dylan Warren didn’t want to let an injury hold back the Wisconsin Dells High School football team last season.

Instead, the Chiefs starting center played through a torn right anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus suffered in the first game, helping Wisconsin Dells reach program heights it hadn’t touched in three-and-a-half decades.

After undergoing surgery in mid-March, Warren has been hard at work to not miss his senior season.

“I just don’t want to let anyone down and I can’t let myself down,” Warren said. “I just want to have one good last year, give it everything I’ve got and hopefully go as far as we can.”

Warren, a unanimous two-way first-team All-South Central Conference selection last season, helped the Chiefs capture their first SCC title, and reach the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinals, for the first time since 1986.

It’s all the more impressive given he nearly didn’t play the final 11 games of the season. After hearing his knee pop in a season-opening 18-13 win over Richland Center, Warren said he initially wasn’t supposed to play in the Chiefs’ Week 2 home opener against Black River Falls. However, after some initial struggles with snaps, and with a brace on his knee, he hit the field.

“Even though I wasn't supposed to play, I performed pretty well on offense and I kept going, no matter how much it hurt,” he said.

The pain didn’t subside as Warren experimented with a number of different taping remedies week-by-week, but he continued to forge ahead throughout the remainder of the season, and subsequently through the winter wrestling season.

Second-year coach Mike Janke said he and the staff “kind of just chalked it up as to how his knees are,” regarding Warren’s Week 1 injury because of previous issues during middle school. Janke also wasn’t surprised about Warren’s work ethic while playing injured.

“He was one of the people that early in the years in middle school he was a ‘try-hard,’” Janke said. “It seems like the big thing nowadays with the kids is ‘Oh, you’re trying too hard,’ and Dylan said ‘No, this is just how you do stuff.’”

That effort has continued with Warren pushing to be ready as soon as possible. With a typical ACL recovery lasting nine months, Warren is well ahead of schedule and nearing being ready within six months of surgery.

“I just wanted to be one of those people to not miss another season,” he said.

That can be credited to a fierce commitment to his rehabilitation regimen. Warren said he typically runs 15-to-20 minutes a day, as well as physical therapy with Wisconsin Dells athletic trainer Simoné Müller, and the Chiefs’ strength-and-conditioning program where he focused on “quad strengthening, patella strengthening with a sled and leg extensions.”

“He’s a kid who’s hard to slow down but the effort he’s putting in is obviously why he’s on schedule,” Janke said.

Warren hopes to get cleared to practice on Aug. 17, and after that he will do his WIAA-mandated “return to play” practices before suiting up for the Chiefs’ conference crossover game against River Valley on Sept. 2.

Warren has a strong base to build off last season after he helped the Chiefs pile up over 3,600 yards of offense and 58 touchdowns, while adding 53 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and two sacks defensively. So even though he’ll be behind the proverbial 8-ball, missing the opening two weeks of practice plus two games, he feels ready to make life miserable on opponents, with no worry of re-injury.

“It’s a big mental help knowing that now there’s nothing wrong with it, I can go full bore and it’ll hold up for me,” he said. “I feel like a better athlete. Even though I’ve had the time away, I feel stronger than ever.”