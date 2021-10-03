ROUNDUP: Mauston, Wisconsin Dells remain tied atop South Central Conference

The Wisconsin Dells and Mauston high school football teams are doing what they can to set up a de facto South Central Conference championship game on Oct. 15.

They're a game away from both entering that Week 9 game at Mauston, which will be the regular-season finale, with perfect conference records. Wisconsin Dells claimed a 47-8 win over Adams-Friendship on Friday to run its record to 7-0, including 5-0 in the South Central. Mauston improved to 6-1, including 5-0 in the conference, with a 34-6 home win over Wautoma in Week 7.

Wisconsin Dells 47, Adams-Friendship 8

Wisconsin Dells, which is scoring 38.6 points per game while holding opponents to 12.7 point per game, remained unbeaten thanks to continued dominance on both sides of the ball.

The Chiefs showcased a bit of everything during Friday's win at Adams-Friendship. They rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns on just 30 carries, according to WisSports. Matt Getgen did the bulk of the work. The senior running back carried the ball 18 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns to run his season totals to 109 carries, 1,113 yards and 17 touchdowns.