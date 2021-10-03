ROUNDUP: Mauston, Wisconsin Dells remain tied atop South Central Conference

The Wisconsin Dells and Mauston high school football teams are doing what they can to set up a de facto South Central Conference championship game on Oct. 15.
They're a game away from both entering that Week 9 game at Mauston, which will be the regular-season finale, with perfect conference records. Wisconsin Dells claimed a 47-8 win over Adams-Friendship on Friday to run its record to 7-0, including 5-0 in the South Central. Mauston improved to 6-1, including 5-0 in the conference, with a 34-6 home win over Wautoma in Week 7.
Wisconsin Dells 47, Adams-Friendship 8
Wisconsin Dells, which is scoring 38.6 points per game while holding opponents to 12.7 point per game, remained unbeaten thanks to continued dominance on both sides of the ball.
The Chiefs showcased a bit of everything during Friday's win at Adams-Friendship. They rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns on just 30 carries, according to WisSports. Matt Getgen did the bulk of the work. The senior running back carried the ball 18 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns to run his season totals to 109 carries, 1,113 yards and 17 touchdowns.
While Getgen surpassed the 1,000-yard mark against Adams-Friendship, Braden Buss should get it done through the air against winless Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (0-7, 0-5) on Friday. The junior completed 14 of 21 passes for 126 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against Adams-Friendship to give him 993 yards and 10 touchdowns on 72-of-116 passing this season.
He spread it around against Adams-Friendship, completing passes to six different receivers. Brooks Slack hauled in four passes for a team-high 33 yards, while Patrick Metz had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown, and Dawson Kosterman caught a 24-yard touchdown pass.
The defense went about its business, allowing just one second-quarter touchdown on a day in which Slack and Will Michalsky each intercepted a pass, and Getgen and Pierce Allen each forced fumbles.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, Wisconsin Dells' Week 8 opponent, forfeited last week's game against Poynette due to too many injuries.
Mauston 34, Wautoma 6
Brady Baldwin ran for three touchdowns, Spenser Lehman completed 15 of 23 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown, and Mauston outscored Wautoma 20-0 in the second half of Friday's 34-6 home win.
Lehman frequently found Carver Goodman, who had seven catches for 94 yards. Keith Hayes added five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Brock Massey had two catches for 43 yards.
The Golden Eagles added three rushing touchdowns. All of them came from Baldwin, who accounted for 92 yards and three touchdowns on 17 attempts. He gave Mauston a 14-6 halftime lead with a 15-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, then added a 3-yard touchdown in the third and a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth.
Mauston's defense also got in the end zone, as Kyle Dahl opened the scoring by intercepting a pass and returning it 30 yards for a first-quarter touchdown.
The Golden Eagles' win over Wautoma was their first game back after they won their Sept. 24 game against Dodgeville by forfeit. In their five on-field wins this season, they are scoring 41.6 points per game.
They will look to keep it going Friday at Poynette (3-3, 2-3). The Pumas had last week off, winning by forfeit when Montello/Princeton/Green Lake forfeited. Poynette ended a three-game losing streak with a 26-20 home win over Adams-Friendship on Sept. 24.
Necedah 40, Boscobel 22
The Cardinals claimed a 40-22 Scenic Bluffs Conference win at Boscobel to move a win away from qualifying for the playoffs.
Necedah (5-2, 3-2) hit the 40-point mark for the third time this season, also doing so in a 56-15 season-opening win at Wild Rose on Aug. 20 and a 66-36 home win over Cochrane-Fountain City on Aug. 26.
The Cardinals will take their first of two chances to clinch a postseason spot when they visit Luther (4-3, 3-2), which is looking to do the same, on Friday. Necedah will close out the regular season Oct. 15 at New Lisbon.
Cashton 42, New Lisbon 0
New Lisbon was shut out in Friday's 42-0 loss at Cashton, which improved to 4-1 in conference play to stay tied with Bangor atop the Scenic Bluffs.
New Lisbon (4-3, 2-3) was shut out after entering the day averaging 27.8 points per game and scoring at least 20 points in every game. The Rockets couldn't find any running room against Cashton (6-1, 4-1), as they were held to just 37 yards on 24 rushing attempts.
They also struggled to win in the trenches on the other side of the ball, as Cashton ran for 232 yards and six touchdowns. The Eagles spread it around, as Colin O'Neil ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns, Brady Hemmersbach ran for 52 yards and two touchdowns, Ethan Klinkner ran for 57 yards and a touchdown, and Bret Hemmersbach ran for 45 yards and a touchdown.
New Lisbon quarterback Ashton Pfaff completed 3 of 19 passes for 21 yards and an interception, including finding Nikita Schankle twice for 16 yards.
The Rockets will look to get back in the win column when they host winless Riverdale (0-7, 0-5) on Friday.
Brookwood 2, Royall 0 (forfeit)
Royall fell to 2-5, including 0-5 in the Scenic Bluffs, to forfeit its second straight game.
The Panthers are scheduled to close out the season at Cashton on Oct. 8 and by hosting De Soto against Oct. 15.