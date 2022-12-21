Sauk Prairie senior chooses to walk on Wisconsin football team

Sauk Prairie senior Nolan Vils has seen many hurdles while trekking down his own path.

A two-way starter for an Eagles team that finished 2-7, Vils tallied 32 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble.

His individual success left him with two options: a scholarship offer to play for Division II Augustana University or a preferred walk-on spot to play Division I at the University of Wisconsin.

Vils isn’t the type to take the easy path, so he accepted the offer to walk on with the Badgers, he announced Monday.

“My goal was to always go Division I,” Vils said. “That’s everybody’s goal. I wanted to go DI and I wanted to play at the highest level I possibly could. With the Badgers, having that opportunity to be on the team, it’s basically a dream come true. Then the next step is to try and earn a scholarship. I’m not going to Wisconsin just to be a practice dummy. My goal is to earn a scholarship and to earn playing time there.”

Vils received an offer from the Vikings on June 17 and committed to play two months later. However, the Badgers invited him to a home game and he took in the loss to Minnesota Nov. 26.

That’s when the Badgers offered him a preferred walk-on spot.

UW hired Luke Fickell the next day. So Vils needed to see who on the coaching staff was staying and who Fickell was bringing in.

“That was a factor in me waiting to make a decision,” Vils said. “I just wanted to make sure if Wisconsin was going to be an option that I liked the coaching staff there and I believe I’m going to be taken care of.”

One coach that Fickell brought over from the Bearcats is Mike Tressel as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Vils said he recently had a chat with Tressel and came away impressed and secured in making his decision.

“When I had a phone call with him, he sounded super, super excited,” Vils said. “He said pretty much when he saw my film, he got in contact with me right away. He wanted to make sure he got a chance to talk with me. Before that, I was questioning how I would be valued as a player on the Badgers and at Augustana.

“My future at Augustana was pretty clear. I knew what to expect. Walking on at the Badgers, there’s a lot of uncertainty and Tressel helped me see they’re pretty enthusiastic about me. I know he believes in me. Building that connection really helped me make my decision.”

He said most of his tuition would’ve been paid for and the Vikings coaching staff said he’d not only get playing time as a freshman, but as a sophomore, they expected him to be an all-conference player and contender for All-American status later on.

“It is (scary) just thinking about it, but I’m confident in my abilities. It’s just seeing how far I can take them," Vils said. "Tressel told me that he really believes I could have a shot at earning a scholarship if I just keep working hard. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to work as hard as I can. I’m going to do all that I can to make sure I can accomplish my goals.”

When Vils weighed both his options, the opportunity to player for the Badgers won out.

“I know it’s going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but I’ve been working for this for so long,” Vils said. “Now I have a chance to get it done, finally. I have to attain that. That’s going to be my biggest goal: do the best I can and play like I believe I can. I think I can compete with those guys. I believe I can play at any level, but it’s a completely different level. I just believe I can. You never know if you don’t try. That’s really what’s motivating. I don’t want to regret not making this decision.”