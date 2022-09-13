See how WiscNews-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

Columbus was ranked sixth in the Medium Division in The Associated Press high school football poll released Tuesday.
The Cardinals (4-0 overall) moved up one spot after topping Lake Mills 34-7 last week. Columbus plays at Beloit Turner on Friday night.
Columbus, Madison Edgewood and Lodi currently lead the Capitol Conference and all were in the Medium Division poll. Edgewood (4-0) was ranked seventh and Lodi (4-0) received honorable-mention recognition. Lodi and Edgewood play Friday night in a game scheduled for Breese Stevens Field.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division and was a unanimous choice for that spot. Monroe was second, Rice Lake third and Mayville fourth.
Mukwonago remained No. 1 in the Large Division, followed by No. 2 Kimberly and No. 3 Bay Port after four weeks of games. Waunakee was ranked fourth, slipping one spot after a 19-6 victory over Monona Grove last Friday. Madison Memorial (4-0) received honorable-mention recognition in the Large Division.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs remained top-ranked in the Small Division, followed by No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas.
The Associated Press
High school football poll
¶ Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Mukwonago (7);4-0;88;1
2. Kimberly (2); 4-0; 80;2
3. Bay Port 4-0;66; 4
4. Waunakee 4-0; 63; 3
5. Muskego 4-0; 60; 5
6. Hartland Arrowhead 4-0; 41; 6
7. Neenah 4-0; 32; 7
8. Brookfield Central 4-0; 31; 8
9. Franklin 3-1; 14; 9
10. Onalaska 4-0; 12
¶ Others receiving votes: River Falls 2. West De Pere 2. Madison Memorial 2. Appleton North 1. Sussex Hamilton 1.
Medium Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9); 4-0; 90;1
2. Monroe 4-0; 74; 2
3. Rice Lake 4-0; 70; 3
4. Mayville 4-0; 55; 5
5. Freedom 4-0; 54; 4
6. Columbus 4-0; 40; 7
7. Madison Edgewood 4-0; 37; 8
8. Ellsworth 3-1; 23; 6
9. Racine St. Catherine's 4-0; 20; 10
10. New Berlin Eisenhower 4-0; 12
¶ Others receiving votes: West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 5. Lodi 3. Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 3. Pewaukee 2.
Small Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (8); 4-0; 89;1
2. La Crosse Aquinas (1); 4-0; 78;2
3. Eau Claire Regis 4-0; 73;3
4. Edgar 4-0; 65; 4
5. Colby 4-0; 47; 5
6. Coleman 4-0; 39; 6
7. Darlington 3-1; 35; 7
8. Mondovi 4-0; 22; 8
9. Bangor 4-0; 18; 9
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 4-0; 9; 10
¶ Others receiving votes: Cashton 6. Belleville 4. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Markesan 4. Kenosha Christian Life 1. Auburndale 1.
Deerfield (2-2) at Cambria-Friesland (4-0)
Deerfield fell behind 30-6 at halftime during a 42-18 defeat to Randolph last week. Deerfield, led by quarterback Tommy Lees and receiver Mason Betthauser (who had six catches last week), will look to get its passing game going this week. Cambria-Friesland had 242 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 28-22 victory over Johnson Creek. Carter Drews rushed for 80 yards and Isaac DeYoung had 76 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Fort Atkinson (2-2) at Portage (2-2)
Dane Brost was 15 of 21 for 156 yards and ran for 63 yards on 10 attempts and Mason Dressler rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns, but Fort Atkinson dropped a 28-21 overtime decision to Stoughton last week. Portage also will seek to bounce back and get its offense untracked after a 35-0 loss at DeForest, which scored 21 points in the second quarter.
Johnson Creek (1-3) at Randolph (4-0)
Johnson Creek’s Taylor Joseph threw for two touchdowns and Silas Hartz rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown in a turnover-plagued 28-22 loss to Cambria-Friesland. Randolph comes off a 42-18 victory over Deerfield, rushing for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Alex Hollander had two touchdown passes, Jacob Kile rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown and Bryce Rataczak gained 100 yards rushing and scored a touchdown.
Wisconsin Dells (3-1) at Mauston (1-3)
Wisconsin Dells, which leads the South Central with Adams-Friendship, defeated Westfield 42-0. Braden Buss was 14 of 17 for 245 yards passing and two touchdowns, Degan Jensen caught 10 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown and John Scott had 121 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the win. Mauston, led by quarterback Tyler Link and running back Brady Baldwin, will be in bounce-back mode after a 35-0 loss to Lancaster.
