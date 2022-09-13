 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See how WiscNews-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

Columbus running back Colton Brunell ran for 235 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals over Lake Mills 26-6 in Level 2 of postseason. 

The Warriors senior dives into why she started running, what course she likes the most and what music star she'd like to have dinner with.

Columbus was ranked sixth in the Medium Division in The Associated Press high school football poll released Tuesday.

The Cardinals (4-0 overall) moved up one spot after topping Lake Mills 34-7 last week. Columbus plays at Beloit Turner on Friday night.

Columbus, Madison Edgewood and Lodi currently lead the Capitol Conference and all were in the Medium Division poll. Edgewood (4-0) was ranked seventh and Lodi (4-0) received honorable-mention recognition. Lodi and Edgewood play Friday night in a game scheduled for Breese Stevens Field.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division and was a unanimous choice for that spot. Monroe was second, Rice Lake third and Mayville fourth.

Mukwonago remained No. 1 in the Large Division, followed by No. 2 Kimberly and No. 3 Bay Port after four weeks of games. Waunakee was ranked fourth, slipping one spot after a 19-6 victory over Monona Grove last Friday. Madison Memorial (4-0) received honorable-mention recognition in the Large Division.

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs remained top-ranked in the Small Division, followed by No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas.

The Associated Press 

High school football poll

¶ Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Mukwonago (7);4-0;88;1

2. Kimberly (2); 4-0; 80;2

3. Bay Port 4-0;66; 4

4. Waunakee 4-0; 63; 3

5. Muskego  4-0; 60; 5

6. Hartland Arrowhead 4-0; 41; 6

7. Neenah 4-0; 32; 7

8. Brookfield Central 4-0; 31; 8

9. Franklin 3-1; 14; 9

10. Onalaska 4-0; 12

¶ Others receiving votes: River Falls 2. West De Pere 2. Madison Memorial 2. Appleton North 1. Sussex Hamilton 1.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9); 4-0; 90;1

2. Monroe 4-0; 74; 2

3. Rice Lake 4-0; 70; 3

4. Mayville 4-0; 55; 5

5. Freedom 4-0; 54; 4

6. Columbus 4-0; 40; 7

7. Madison Edgewood 4-0; 37; 8

8. Ellsworth 3-1; 23; 6

9. Racine St. Catherine's 4-0; 20; 10

10. New Berlin Eisenhower 4-0; 12

¶ Others receiving votes: West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 5. Lodi 3. Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 3. Pewaukee 2.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (8); 4-0; 89;1

2. La Crosse Aquinas (1); 4-0; 78;2

3. Eau Claire Regis 4-0; 73;3

4. Edgar 4-0; 65; 4

5. Colby 4-0; 47; 5

6. Coleman 4-0; 39; 6

7. Darlington 3-1; 35; 7

8. Mondovi 4-0; 22; 8

9. Bangor 4-0; 18; 9

10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 4-0; 9; 10

¶ Others receiving votes: Cashton 6. Belleville 4. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Markesan 4. Kenosha Christian Life 1. Auburndale 1.

