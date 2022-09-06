See how WiscNews-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

The second Associated Press high school football poll of the season was released Tuesday and the Columbus Cardinals didn’t receive the same amount of respect they did last week.
The Cardinals (3-0) trounced Big Foot 75-6 in a Capitol Conference opener to stay undefeated, but still fell down a spot to No. 7 in the Medium Division. The Cardinals will travel to Lake Mills this week.
The Warriors scored twice in a little more than four minutes in the fourth quarter to secure a Badger Small Conference victory.
Staying in the same conference and division, Lodi defeated Lakeside Lutheran 21-7 to stay unbeaten through three weeks. The Blue Devils, who host Beloit Turner this week, earned honorable mention recognition.
Madison Edgewood is also in the Capitol Conference and was ranked No. 8 after defeating Lake Mills 49-35 last week. Edgewood will travel to New Glarus/Monticello this week.
Mukwonago earned the top spot in the Large Division while Catholic Memorial was the top team in the Medium Division. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was voted the top team in the Small Division.
People are also reading…
Waunakee, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champs, stayed at the No. 3 spot in the Large Division after the Warriors defeated Sun Prairie East 28-13 in a Badger Large Conference game.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)
School;Record;Points
1. Mukwonago (7);3-0;79
2. Kimberly (1);3-0;69
3. Waunakee;3-0;55
4. Bay Port;3-0;52
5. Muskego;3-0;46
6. Hartland Arrowhead;3-0;40
7. Neenah;3-0;38
8. Brookfield Central;3-0;22
9. Franklin;2-1;18
10. Appleton North;3-0;7
Others receiving votes: Onalaska 5. Sussex Hamilton 4. River Falls 2. Madison Memorial 2. West De Pere 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School;Record;Points
1. Catholic Memorial (8);3-0;80
2. Monroe;3-0;68
3. Rice Lake;3-0;65
4. Freedom;3-0;45
5. Mayville;3-0;36
6. Ellsworth;2-1;32
7. Columbus;3-0;31
8. Edgewood;3-0;26
9. Pewaukee;3-0;16
10. Racine St. Catherine's;3-0;11
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9. West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 6. Lodi 4. Fox Valley Lutheran 2. Grafton 2.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School;Record;Points
1. St. Mary's Springs (7);3-0;79
2. Aquinas (1);3-0;69
3. Regis;3-0;63
4. Edgar;3-0;57
5. Colby;3-0;41
6. Coleman;3-0;36
7. Darlington;3-0;29
8. Mondovi;3-0;26
9. Bangor;3-0;14
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic;3-0;10
Others receiving votes: Cashton 7. Markesan 6. Auburndale 1. Weyauwega-Fremont 1. Belleville 1.
Vote for the Week 4 high school football game we should cover
La Crosse Logan (2-1) at Reedsburg (3-0)
The Rangers and Beavers are both coming off big wins to begin Mississippi Valley Conference play. The Rangers used a run-heavy offensive attack with 457 yards and six touchdowns in a 43-29 victory over Sparta. Eli Reynolds ran for 269 yards and three touchdowns while Johnny Leaver had 188 yards and three touchdowns to lead Logan. Meanwhile, the Beavers put on a power attack led by Devin Judd with 201 yards and two touchdowns to beat La Crosse Central 28-26.
Sun Prairie East (1-2) at Beaver Dam (0-3)
The Cardinals and the Golden Beavers are both looking for confidence wins in this Badger Large Conference match-up this week. Of course, the Cardinals have lost their last two games against Middleton (1-2) and defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee (3-0). Meanwhile, the Golden Beavers were clobbered 39-0 by Monroe (3-0) to start, but have since lost close battles to Baraboo (2-1) and Fort Atkinson (2-1). A win for either team could mean a turnaround for the 2022 season.
Beloit Turner (3-0) at Lodi (3-0)
The Trojans and Blue Devils are two of four undefeated Capitol Conference teams thus far this season. So, this game could put one up for the title race with either Columbus (3-0) or Madison Edgewood (3-0). Lodi’s Mason Lane (above) led his team with two unanswered rushing touchdowns to beat Lakeside Lutheran 21-7 last week. He finished with three scores and 112 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Trojans dominated New Glarus/Monticello 27-12 to stay undefeated.
Westfield (2-1) at Wisconsin Dells (2-1)
The Chiefs and the Pioneers are looking to gain traction in the South Central Conference title race. Last week, the Chiefs defeated River Valley (0-3) 35-28, in a crossover conference game with the Southwest Wisconsin Conference, while Westfield was clobbered by Mauston (1-2) 69-22 to begin league play.