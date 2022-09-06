See how WiscNews-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

The second Associated Press high school football poll of the season was released Tuesday and the Columbus Cardinals didn’t receive the same amount of respect they did last week.

The Cardinals (3-0) trounced Big Foot 75-6 in a Capitol Conference opener to stay undefeated, but still fell down a spot to No. 7 in the Medium Division. The Cardinals will travel to Lake Mills this week.

Portage football cashes in on Sauk Prairie's missed opportunities to bag second straight win The Warriors scored twice in a little more than four minutes in the fourth quarter to secure a Badger Small Conference victory.

Staying in the same conference and division, Lodi defeated Lakeside Lutheran 21-7 to stay unbeaten through three weeks. The Blue Devils, who host Beloit Turner this week, earned honorable mention recognition.

Madison Edgewood is also in the Capitol Conference and was ranked No. 8 after defeating Lake Mills 49-35 last week. Edgewood will travel to New Glarus/Monticello this week.

Mukwonago earned the top spot in the Large Division while Catholic Memorial was the top team in the Medium Division. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was voted the top team in the Small Division.

Waunakee, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champs, stayed at the No. 3 spot in the Large Division after the Warriors defeated Sun Prairie East 28-13 in a Badger Large Conference game.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)

School;Record;Points

1. Mukwonago (7);3-0;79

2. Kimberly (1);3-0;69

3. Waunakee;3-0;55

4. Bay Port;3-0;52

5. Muskego;3-0;46

6. Hartland Arrowhead;3-0;40

7. Neenah;3-0;38

8. Brookfield Central;3-0;22

9. Franklin;2-1;18

10. Appleton North;3-0;7

Others receiving votes: Onalaska 5. Sussex Hamilton 4. River Falls 2. Madison Memorial 2. West De Pere 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School;Record;Points

1. Catholic Memorial (8);3-0;80

2. Monroe;3-0;68

3. Rice Lake;3-0;65

4. Freedom;3-0;45

5. Mayville;3-0;36

6. Ellsworth;2-1;32

7. Columbus;3-0;31

8. Edgewood;3-0;26

9. Pewaukee;3-0;16

10. Racine St. Catherine's;3-0;11

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9. West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 6. Lodi 4. Fox Valley Lutheran 2. Grafton 2.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School;Record;Points

1. St. Mary's Springs (7);3-0;79

2. Aquinas (1);3-0;69

3. Regis;3-0;63

4. Edgar;3-0;57

5. Colby;3-0;41

6. Coleman;3-0;36

7. Darlington;3-0;29

8. Mondovi;3-0;26

9. Bangor;3-0;14

10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic;3-0;10

Others receiving votes: Cashton 7. Markesan 6. Auburndale 1. Weyauwega-Fremont 1. Belleville 1.