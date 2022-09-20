See how WiscNews-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

Lodi has been right on the edge of breaking into the Medium Division in The Associated Press high school football poll much of the season.
The Blue Devils finally earned their long-awaited spot inside the top-10 as they earned the No. 10 ranking in this week’s poll, released Tuesday. Lodi joined fellow Capitol Conference title hopeful Columbus in the rankings after the Blue Devils knocked off previously ranked Madison Edgewood, 20-3, last Friday.
The Cardinals, who throttled Beloit Turner 53-14 last week, moved up two spots to No. 4 this week, their highest ranking yet this season. Lodi (5-0) travels to Walworth Big Foot, while Columbus (5-0) hosts the Crusaders this Friday ahead of their massive rivalry clash on Sept. 30.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division and was a unanimous choice for that spot. Mayville leapfrogged Monroe for the No. 2 spot, while the Cheesemakers dropped to No. 3.
Similar to Lodi breaking into the top-10, three area teams received votes for the first time this season with Reedsburg, Baraboo and Cambria-Friesland all drawing the attention of the voters. The Hilltoppers drew seven votes in the Small Division poll. Meanwhile, the Beavers received six votes in the Medium Division and the Thunderbirds were among five teams in the Large Division poll after getting a vote.
Reedsburg (5-0) remained unbeaten with a 20-13 win over Sparta last week, while the T-Birds (4-1) picked up their fourth straight win with a 15-7 victory over La Crosse Central. The Beavers travel to fellow unbeaten Onalaska (5-0), ranked eighth in the Large Division, while Baraboo will host La Crosse Logan. The bitter Sauk County rivals will meet for their state-record 135th time on Sept. 30.
Cambria-Friesland also remained unbeaten, eking out a 28-27 win over Deerfield last week. The Hilltoppers (5-0) host rival Randolph this week as they try to keep hold of sole possession of first place in the Trailways Conference.
The Capitol Conference has seen great competition this season and a pair of area teams in the league continue their strong play.
Mukwonago remained atop the Large Division poll after defeating previously fifth-ranked Muskego, 24-6, last week. The Indians received 10 of 11 first-place votes with No. 2 Kimberly garnering the other. Bay Port and Waunakee checked in at Nos. 3 and 4 respectively.
In the Small Division, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs remained at No. 1 after receiving all but one first-place vote for the third consecutive week. That other tally continued to go to second-ranked La Crosse Aquinas, and Eau Claire Regis maintained its final spot in the top-three.
The Associated Press
High school football poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)
School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW
1. Mukwonago (10);5-0;109;1
2. Kimberly (1);5-0;96;2
3. Bay Port;5-0;83;3
4. Waunakee;5-0;82;4
5. Arrowhead;5-0;65;6
6. Neenah;5-0;56;7
7. Muskego;4-1;41;5
8. Onalaska;5-0;28;10
9. Franklin;4-1;25;9
10. Sussex Hamilton;4-1;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4, River Falls 3, West De Pere 3, Verona 2, Baraboo 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW
1. Catholic Memorial (11);5-0;110;1
2. Mayville;5-0;84;4
3. Monroe;5-0;79;2
4. Columbus;5-0;71;6
5. Freedom;5-0;68;5
6. Racine St. Catherine's;5-0;40;9
7. Rice Lake;4-1;30;3
T-8. Ellsworth;4-1;22;8
T-8. Brodhead/Juda;5-0;22;NR
10. Lodi;5-0;18;NR
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14, West Salem 12, New Berlin West 11, Madison Edgewood 11, Mosinee 7, Reedsburg 6.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW
1. St. Mary's Springs (10);5-0;109;1
2. La Crosse Aquinas (1);5-0;97;2
3. Eau Claire Regis;5-0;89;3
4. Colby;5-0;76;5
5. Coleman;5-0;52;6
6. Darlington;5-0;45;7
7. Mondovi;5-0;38;8
8. Edgar;4-1;27;4
9. Bangor;5-0;22;9
10. Kenosha St. Joseph;5-0;16;10
Others receiving votes: Cashton 8, Markesan 7, Cambria-Friesland 7, Belleville 5, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 4, Auburndale 3.
Vote for the Week 6 high school football game we should cover
La Crosse Logan (2-3) at Baraboo (4-1)
The high-flying Thunderbirds put their four-game winning streak on the line against a Rangers team coming off back-to-back losses. Baraboo didn't look pretty committing five turnovers last week, but the T-Birds' ground game got the job done churning out 324 yards and two scores on 47 carries, including 164 on 12 touches from Ben Burgess. Logan was held scoreless over the final 16-plus minutes and faded down the stretch in a 42-18 loss to Onalaska last week. Johnny Leaver had 139 total yards, including 79 yards rushing on 16 carries, in the loss.
Randolph (4-1) at Cambria-Friesland (5-0)
The unbeaten Hilltoppers host the Rockets in a huge rivalry clash that's a potential early decider in the race to the Trailways Conference title. Cambria-Friesland got all it could handle from Deerfield last week, edging out a 28-27 win over the Demons. Trevor Krueger had 186 of the team's 314 yards rushing on 20 carries with three TDs. The Rockets fell on a late 2-point conversion against Johnson Creek for a 29-28 loss, their first of the season. Randolph rushed for 230 yards and three TDs but finished without a rusher gaining at least 70 yards, and a loss could end its title hopes.
Madison Edgewood (4-1) at Columbus (5-0)
The Cardinals welcome the Crusaders in a pivotal Capitol Conference clash nearly a year after they were supposed to meet in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal game last fall. Columbus hasn't allowed more than two scores in a game following last week's 53-14 win over Beloit Turner, a game in which the Cardinals led 40-0 at halftime and amassed 500 yards of total offense. Edgewood is coming off its first loss of the season after falling to Lodi 23-7. New starting quarterback Mason Folkers threw for 193 yards, but the Crusaders had just 10 yards rushing.
Milton (2-3) at Portage (3-2)
The Warriors look to stay hot after rebounding with a 26-14 win over reigning Badger Small Conference co-champion Fort Atkinson. Junior Keagan Hooker continues to emerge as Portage's top offensive weapon after rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against the Blackhawks. A surging Red Hawks team will be no easy task after holding off Beaver Dam 33-30. Aidan Schoen threw for 184 yards, a score and an interception on 9-of-13 passing in the three-point win, but the Milton defense was torched for 278 yards and five TDs on the ground.
