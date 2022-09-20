See how WiscNews-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

Lodi has been right on the edge of breaking into the Medium Division in The Associated Press high school football poll much of the season.

The Blue Devils finally earned their long-awaited spot inside the top-10 as they earned the No. 10 ranking in this week’s poll, released Tuesday. Lodi joined fellow Capitol Conference title hopeful Columbus in the rankings after the Blue Devils knocked off previously ranked Madison Edgewood, 20-3, last Friday.

The Cardinals, who throttled Beloit Turner 53-14 last week, moved up two spots to No. 4 this week, their highest ranking yet this season. Lodi (5-0) travels to Walworth Big Foot, while Columbus (5-0) hosts the Crusaders this Friday ahead of their massive rivalry clash on Sept. 30.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division and was a unanimous choice for that spot. Mayville leapfrogged Monroe for the No. 2 spot, while the Cheesemakers dropped to No. 3.

Similar to Lodi breaking into the top-10, three area teams received votes for the first time this season with Reedsburg, Baraboo and Cambria-Friesland all drawing the attention of the voters. The Hilltoppers drew seven votes in the Small Division poll. Meanwhile, the Beavers received six votes in the Medium Division and the Thunderbirds were among five teams in the Large Division poll after getting a vote.

Reedsburg (5-0) remained unbeaten with a 20-13 win over Sparta last week, while the T-Birds (4-1) picked up their fourth straight win with a 15-7 victory over La Crosse Central. The Beavers travel to fellow unbeaten Onalaska (5-0), ranked eighth in the Large Division, while Baraboo will host La Crosse Logan. The bitter Sauk County rivals will meet for their state-record 135th time on Sept. 30.

Cambria-Friesland also remained unbeaten, eking out a 28-27 win over Deerfield last week. The Hilltoppers (5-0) host rival Randolph this week as they try to keep hold of sole possession of first place in the Trailways Conference.

Mukwonago remained atop the Large Division poll after defeating previously fifth-ranked Muskego, 24-6, last week. The Indians received 10 of 11 first-place votes with No. 2 Kimberly garnering the other. Bay Port and Waunakee checked in at Nos. 3 and 4 respectively.

In the Small Division, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs remained at No. 1 after receiving all but one first-place vote for the third consecutive week. That other tally continued to go to second-ranked La Crosse Aquinas, and Eau Claire Regis maintained its final spot in the top-three.

The Associated Press

High school football poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. Mukwonago (10);5-0;109;1

2. Kimberly (1);5-0;96;2

3. Bay Port;5-0;83;3

4. Waunakee;5-0;82;4

5. Arrowhead;5-0;65;6

6. Neenah;5-0;56;7

7. Muskego;4-1;41;5

8. Onalaska;5-0;28;10

9. Franklin;4-1;25;9

10. Sussex Hamilton;4-1;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4, River Falls 3, West De Pere 3, Verona 2, Baraboo 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. Catholic Memorial (11);5-0;110;1

2. Mayville;5-0;84;4

3. Monroe;5-0;79;2

4. Columbus;5-0;71;6

5. Freedom;5-0;68;5

6. Racine St. Catherine's;5-0;40;9

7. Rice Lake;4-1;30;3

T-8. Ellsworth;4-1;22;8

T-8. Brodhead/Juda;5-0;22;NR

10. Lodi;5-0;18;NR

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14, West Salem 12, New Berlin West 11, Madison Edgewood 11, Mosinee 7, Reedsburg 6.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. St. Mary's Springs (10);5-0;109;1

2. La Crosse Aquinas (1);5-0;97;2

3. Eau Claire Regis;5-0;89;3

4. Colby;5-0;76;5

5. Coleman;5-0;52;6

6. Darlington;5-0;45;7

7. Mondovi;5-0;38;8

8. Edgar;4-1;27;4

9. Bangor;5-0;22;9

10. Kenosha St. Joseph;5-0;16;10

Others receiving votes: Cashton 8, Markesan 7, Cambria-Friesland 7, Belleville 5, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 4, Auburndale 3.